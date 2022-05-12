Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT), the nonprofit 501c3 organization in historic downtown Gettysburg, now in its 13th season, was closed to the public for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which time the only community theater in Adams County, pivoted completely to virtual programming rather than in-person camps, classes, rehearsals and performances. GCT produced over 10 different online classes and over 20 different virtual remote performances while shuttered.
Thanks to generous donors, virtual ticket buyers, grants, and the Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree, GCT survived the storm, but is nowhere near back to what we once were pre-pandemic when 100 volunteers made 100 performances a year happen.
Like every industry, theater has pivoted and changed some, but we need people to return to theater to make it work. After all, an integral part of theater is the audience. It is quite boring without you. So yes, we are indeed open and eager for your return or if you have never seen one of our performances before, give us a try. We have a wide range of performances from children’s shows like James And The Giant Peach to adult comedy like The Rocky Horror Show, and our special needs theater program, The Penguin Project. Masks are optional for audience.
Youth auditions for first through 12th grade will be held at 6 p.m. on May 12 and 25 at GCT for the summer musicals Junie B. Jones and James And The Giant Peach. Both shows are based on children’s books.
GCT will also audition the same ages for the fall musical Xanadu based on the 80’s film. Anyone can audition prior to becoming a student at GCT by simply singing any song of their choice at one of the auditions. A parent/guardian must be present to complete and sign audition form.
This summer, Gettysburg Community Theatre will offer Summer Theatre Day Camps in person with masks optional. Registration is open online now for K-12 day camps including theater arts, musical theater, and improv acting camps Mondays—Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for full-day camps, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for half-day camps.
June 13-17, Improv Acting Camp or Pirates & Princesses Camp
June 27-July 1, Kids On Broadway Musical Theatre Camp
July 11-22, Junie B. Jones production camps
Aug. 1-2, James And The Giant Peach production camps
Aug. 15-19, Act Out! Theatre Arts Camp or Jungle Jam Kids Camp
Each camp has a showcase performance or full production attached to it. Our scholarship application is available online for anyone to apply for any camp or class at GCT each year.
Tickets are on sale online now for upcoming adult cast performances of The Rocky Horror Show Live and The Carol Burnett Show Live. More information can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org or by calling 717-334-2692.
We thank you, our community, for saving GCT during the very difficult last two years, now we need you to return to the theater to enjoy the many volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities we have available year-round. Yep, we’re open!
GCT Mission Statement: To inspire creativity and confidence, provide cultural enrichment, and instill a love of the theatre arts in people of all ages and abilities through quality education and performance. Chad-Alan Carr is the founding executive and artistic director for Gettysburg Community Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.