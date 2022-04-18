A recent study from Penn State Extension revealed more about the critical role farmers markets play in local food economies throughout the commonwealth. The study concluded that approximately 330 open-air farmers markets generate over $100 million of direct economic activity during the peak six month farmers market season of June through October.
“Open-air farmers markets, on-farm markets and public markets are essential businesses that provide more than fresh food,” said Brian Moyer, an education program associate at Penn State Extension. “They create jobs, help drive the local economy, and allow farms and food artisans to retain a much higher portion of the food dollar.”
We have known for a while that farmers markets play an important role in local economies around the country, but this was the first data collection project that had been done on a statewide level amongst Pennsylvania farmers markets. The Adams County Farmers Market was actually one of the participants included in this study by Penn State Extension, and it was exciting to see the combined efforts of many other markets across the state diligently tracking, analyzing, and reporting data to the Penn State Extension team.
The economic impact of the Adams County Farmers Market on our local economy here in the Gettysburg-Adams County area is also significant in its own right. From 2018 to 2021, the combined annual vendor sales at our market have increased by 194%. Combined annual vendor sales increased by 66% just from 2020 to 2021. This consistent increase has been partially the result of accepting many new vendors over the past few years, while veteran vendors have used the Adams County Farmers Market as a venue to grow their businesses and offerings.
Other factors have also contributed to help support the economic impact of the Adams County Farmers Market. We have developed strong community partners who help promote our market and our programs, we have a dedicated team of anchor vendors, our volunteer board of directors are committed to the market’s success, and every year we have an enormous outpouring of support from the community. These factors, as well as many others, have resulted in success for both our vendors’ businesses and our market as a whole.
What the study from Penn State Extension underscores most of all is that farmers markets are a unique and powerful driver of economic growth, especially for small businesses.
As Moyer continued later, “Farmers markets are more than nice events in our communities. They are essential to our local food economy. Markets provide a common space for farms and food businesses to offer their products and incubate new businesses.”
The Opening Day for our 2022 farmers market season is this coming Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. We hope all of our amazing farmers market fans will help strengthen the local economy by coming out and supporting our great farmers, growers, producers, and vendors.
