Each year over the past decade (the height of the COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding), Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center (SRMEC) has hosted dozens of groups, especially including school field trips each spring and fall.
Thousands of elementary school, middle school, high school, college students and educators, as well as numerous scouting packs and troops, collectively comprise these groups from across the United States. They tour our exhibit galleries, interact with our staff and historians, and experience hands-on activities that explore the lives of Civil War soldiers, the roles of 19th-century military medical personnel, and other interdisciplinary themes that tie the past to the present. Additionally, in 2022 alone, nearly 10,000 unique visitors utilized our wide variety of interactive online educational resources, available at http://www.seminaryridgeeducation.org.
Ongoing national conversations have emphasized the significance of social studies’ particular impact in education and throughout American culture. When we welcome school groups to SRMEC, we are continuously reminded of the central role that Gettysburg, its historic battlefield, and its storied buildings play in providing necessary historical context, both in and beyond the classroom. As President Abraham Lincoln emphasized in his Gettysburg Address by voicing the term “here” eight times, we, too, recognize the need to highlight the sense of place to make this town’s story (and by extension all of U.S. history) relevant to students now.
Teachers’ fascination with using Gettysburg as such an educational tool, it turns out, is as old as the Civil War itself.
Just four months after the effective conclusion of the conflict, the National Teachers’ Association held its conference in Harrisburg. On Aug. 17, 1865, nearly 500 educators traveled 60 miles southward via train, arrived at Gettysburg, dined, and toured the battlefield. Guides, who “for the most part, were excellent, both in knowledge and utterance,” led “squads” of 50 teachers each “to examine the special points of interest,” the association reported.
“The occasion was one of thrilling interest,” a correspondent wrote. “Surrounded by beautiful, even sublime scenery, [there] assembled on one of the greatest battle-fields of modern times, educators of the nation, pledging themselves anew to more earnest efforts for the good of their country....Every student and teacher of history should visit and study this battlefield.”
“We pity the man whose educational value was not greatly enhanced by the inspiration of that glorious battlefield,” the association’s report concluded. “Standing on the graves of the heroes whose valor turned the baleful tide of rebel invasion, whose victory was the heroic beginning of the triumphant end, we felt more than ever the nobleness of the teacher’s calling.”
If you are an educator interested in reserving a class or school tour at SRMEC, we look forward to hearing from you.
SRMEC, Gettysburg’s Premier Museum, located at 111 Seminary Ridge, is currently open Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guided cupola tours are available. Visit our website http://www.seminaryridgemuseum.org for more information.
Codie Eash is director of education and museum operations at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center.
