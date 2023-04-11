Each year over the past decade (the height of the COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding), Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center (SRMEC) has hosted dozens of groups, especially including school field trips each spring and fall.

Thousands of elementary school, middle school, high school, college students and educators, as well as numerous scouting packs and troops, collectively comprise these groups from across the United States. They tour our exhibit galleries, interact with our staff and historians, and experience hands-on activities that explore the lives of Civil War soldiers, the roles of 19th-century military medical personnel, and other interdisciplinary themes that tie the past to the present. Additionally, in 2022 alone, nearly 10,000 unique visitors utilized our wide variety of interactive online educational resources, available at http://www.seminaryridgeeducation.org.

Codie Eash is director of education and museum operations at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.