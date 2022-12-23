Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Windy. A mixture of rain and snow this morning. Then partly cloudy this afternoon. Morning high of 40F with temps falling sharply to near 10. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 7F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.