Are you looking for something fun to do this winter? In addition to the many activities taking place at each library branch (both in-person and virtually), the Adams County Library System (ACLS) will host its annual Winter Reading Challenge. And new this year, the challenge is open to all ages.
This year’s Winter Reading Challenge encourages readers of all ages to record how much they read and earn chances to win fun prizes. The program officially runs from Monday, Dec. 26 through Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Pre-registration is now open on Beanstack, the same program the library system uses for Summer Quest. You may log in with a pre-existing login from prior challenges or create a new account. Staff members at each location can help you get registered. Visit the library’s website at http://www.adamslibrary.org and click on the link below the “Reading Programs” heading to register.
For adults, the challenge is similar to prior years’ Winter Reading Challenges: complete and record reading five books to earn a chance to win the grand prize. If you record reading a total of 15 books, you earn a second chance at the grand prize. Only record books you have finished; not books you are currently reading. The grand prize contents will be announced closer to the Dec. 26 start date, but think of cozy activities and bookish items perfect for the long winter days. Plus, much like this year’s Summer Quest challenge for adults, there will be four separate three-book bundle giveaways. Record a completed book to have a chance to win a three-book bundle.
For kids and teens, after registration, for every 100 minutes read during the challenge up to 400 minutes, pick up a special prize at the library.
If you prefer a paper form for either the adult or the kids and teen program, simply ask at a staff desk.
Need some great book recommendations to read during the challenge? This is the time of the year that I love to see the various “best of” lists that appear from just about every magazine and newspaper resource, not to mention bookstore outlets like Barnes and Noble. Recently, the New York Times posted its “100 Notable Books,” a list that keeps me busy for several months.
For a library perspective, the New York Public Library provides a “best of” list on their website. Those in the book social media world scramble for immediate access to the list, which marks those books deemed by librarians and New York Public Library patrons to be the best of the best for the year. Of course, your local library has quite a few reading recommendations — just ask a staff member about their favorite book. You’ll find book recommendation lists and displays at the ACLS branches.
For any of the exciting events taking place this winter, be sure to pick up the latest three-month calendar at any ACLS branch or view an electronic copy on the ACLS website.
Jessica Laganosky is the branch director of Jean Barnett Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin.
