In this season of giving thanks, the board members of Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) recently reflected on bicycling and walking in Adams County and their reasons for giving thanks.
• I’m thankful that at 73-years-old I can still get on my bike, cruise around our beautiful community, feel the exhilaration of reaching 27 mph on downhill runs and recall the carefree freedom of being a 12-year-old on his bike. I’m also grateful for the great majority of drivers who observe the four-foot rule and give me wide berth when they overtake me on the road. — Lex
• I am thankful for the many partners of HABPI that work to improve health by promoting walking and bicycling. This includes WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, Healthy Adams County, Physical Fitness Task Force, Gettysburg Borough, Adams County Community Foundation, Hoffman Charitable Trust, Straban Rec Board and GARA. — Tom
• I’m thankful that my wife Betsy enjoys biking the backroads of Adams County as much as I do. I’m happy to be part of an organization that works hard to promote health, recreation and alternative transportation through development of biking and walking trails and for the generous support we receive from the community. — Eric
• I am thankful for the people in the group rides I take part in. Adams County PA Cyclists get together every Thursday from April to October for a faster-paced group ride leaving from rec park. Cranks & Dranks has monthly rides that are slower-paced and end at FourScore Brewery for post-ride social time. You can find both groups on Facebook. I am also a member of the Hanover Cyclists. Through these three groups I have met many wonderful people and ridden many happy miles. — Dafna
• I’m thankful for local chiropractor Dr. Timothy Sheahan, who while fixing my aching thigh, suggested I get my bikes professionally adjusted and for Kent Anderson at the Gettysburg Bike shop, who did the adjustments. I learned the hard way that if something hurts, don’t put off trying to get it fixed. — Steve
• I am thankful for having beautiful landscapes to enjoy while riding my bicycle around Adams County. I am thankful that most drivers give me four feet or more while passing. I am thankful for the continuing support for building trails that we get from county residents. I am also thankful for the local bike shop staff who help keep my weird recumbent working. — Dennis
• I am thankful that races and events are getting back to normal in the wake of COVID, especially the ones that take advantage of beautiful scenery and rail trails. This summer, I ran two “off-road” marathons. One utilized the Heritage Rail Trail in York, and the other followed a beautiful section of the C&O Canal Towpath. I am grateful to be part of an organization that is developing trails and paths, which can be used by these events. — David
• Eight years ago, the bike I was riding went off the edge of the road when my attention strayed. My reflexive effort to get back on the pavement caught the asphalt lip, slamming the bike and my head to the road surface. I am (and will always be) thankful that I chose to wear my helmet. I jumped back up and continued my ride with much-improved focus. All I suffered was a minor scrape rather than a potentially life-altering brain injury. — Max
• I am thankful that we have a fabulous bicycle shop here in Gettysburg. During COVID, I upgraded from my old bicycle and bought a Trek that bicycle enthusiast and employee Kate helped me select. The employees at Gettysburg Bicycle & Fitness are knowledgeable, work within your price range and needs, and they even took my ancient bicycle as trade-in. And the maintenance service is great, too. — Patti
• About five years ago, discomfort in my back forced me to bring my running career to an end. Fortunately, I had a bicycle to turn to and I have been riding ever since. Until I began cycling around Adams County, I had no idea that the countryside was beautiful in almost every direction. Both on and off the battlefield, opportunities for short and long rides are an ongoing gift for which I am thankful. — Baird
• Considering the recent Adams County Giving Spree, I am exceedingly grateful for the numerous organizations that work to improve the quality of life in our county. Being on the HABPI board, I appreciate my fellow board members for their dedicated work on projects that support bicycling in Adams County. I am especially grateful for Tom Jolin, who has served on our board since its inception and is “retiring” from his board position after decades of work, but of course not from bicycling. We owe him so much, and I’m thankful for his work and what he has helped accomplish. — Gary
We hope that you have also found much for which to be thankful this year.
Eric Meyer is the president of Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. and a retired engineer who rediscovered his love for biking about 25 years ago.
