It’s probably too soon to predict that we won’t have a return of a COVID outbreak in the future, but Destination Gettysburg is confident, however, that Adams County has made a strong comeback from the pandemic that significantly impacted travel to our community and continues to affect destinations around the world.

Adams County, as it turns out, became an attractive destination for many, who for almost two years, put off their travel plans due to uncertainty with health risks and safety protocols. Positioning as a small-town community with plenty of outdoor options gave Adams County an advantage as destination marketing organizations around the world competed to bring back visitors into their communities.

Karl Pietrzak is president and chief executive officer of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at karl@destinationgettysburg.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.