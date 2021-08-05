If you were to ask 100 people what they associate with Habitat for Humanity, probably 51 will say “expanding our supply of moderate priced housing” and probably 45 will think of those enthusiastic groups of volunteers. (Actually, a lot of people would probably mention Jimmie and Rosalyn Carter, but that’s a different story.)
It’s doubtful many people would first think of doing financial analyses, monitoring the real estate and construction markets, identifying and buying property, and placing and servicing mortgages, but the business side of the business is an important part of what a local Habitat affiliate does. And if you don’t look to the business side of things, you won’t build the houses, harness the volunteers, and provide that moderate priced housing for very long.
