Hello, Adams County! My name is Karl Pietrzak (pronounced Peter-zak) and I am the new president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Destination Gettysburg. Being a Gettysburg native, I am thrilled to have to the opportunity to come back to Adams County and lead this organization in promoting our incredibly special destination.
I come to this position with almost 30 years of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry, having spent the last 16 years with Visit Pittsburgh, serving most recently as vice president of convention sales, in addition to the roles of senior national sales director and sales director. Before joining the Visit Pittsburgh team, I worked in sales management positions with the Hilton Pittsburgh, Westin Cincinnati and Westin William Penn hotels. All of my professional career has culminated in this dream opportunity at Destination Gettysburg.
