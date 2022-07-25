For 23 years, National Farmers Market Week (NFMW) has been an annual celebration organized by the Farmers Market Coalition highlighting the indispensable role farmers’ markets play in the nation’s food system.

This celebration takes place the first full week of August which is Aug. 7-13 this year. NFMW provides a great opportunity to show the nation how many benefits farmers’ markets provide to their communities by preserving farmlands, stimulating local economies, increasing access to nutritious food, promoting sustainability, and much more.

Kaylene Bere is the new assistant manager for the Adams County Farmers Market Association. You can reach her by email at kaylene@acfarmersmarkets.org or visit our website for more information at http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org.

