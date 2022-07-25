For 23 years, National Farmers Market Week (NFMW) has been an annual celebration organized by the Farmers Market Coalition highlighting the indispensable role farmers’ markets play in the nation’s food system.
This celebration takes place the first full week of August which is Aug. 7-13 this year. NFMW provides a great opportunity to show the nation how many benefits farmers’ markets provide to their communities by preserving farmlands, stimulating local economies, increasing access to nutritious food, promoting sustainability, and much more.
Farmers’ markets have been around since the dawn of agriculture. In the United States, the first officially recorded farmers’ market appeared in Boston in 1634. Farmers’ markets grew over the decades, flourishing into venues where farmers could sell their excess produce in towns or cities. Eventually, the expansion of cities pushed farmland farther from densely populated areas and the advent of grocery stores made traditional farmers’ markets less common. However, farmers’ markets reasserted their important role in communities during the 1930s and 1940s as the Great Depression disrupted regional food systems.
Today in the U.S., there are around 8,700 farmers’ markets and sales total over $1.5 billion per year. In studies across rural and urban areas, fruit and vegetable consumption is associated with farmers’ market shopping which indicates that farmers’ markets are a viable method to increase population-level produce consumption.
Additionally, farmers’ markets offer a space where consumers can learn more about where food comes from and how it’s produced. This is uniquely important, as a study conducted by the American Farm Bureaus showed that 72% of consumers know “nothing” or “very little” about farming or ranching.
National Farmers Market Week is an important time of year because it helps remind people just how important farmers’ markets are, as well as the efforts that take place behind the scenes to ensure they’re successful. Here at the Adams County Farmers Market, we’re working hard to develop new family-friendly events, expand our critical food assistance programs, support our great team of vendors, and cultivate a pleasant shopping experience for all our amazing customers every Saturday.
We have greatly appreciated the enormous level of support we receive from the community every year, and we look forward to everyone’s continued support during National Farmers Market Week.
Of course, the Adams County Farmers Market is gearing up to host its own NFMW celebration on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year, we will hold a special silent auction fundraiser at the farmers’ market with many unique and exciting items to help raise money for our nonprofit organization. Plus, kids can stop by to get an “I Love Farmers Markets” temporary tattoo. There will also be games, prizes, music, and loads of fresh, local farmers market products. Please come out, have fun, make a difference, and support our local farmers during National Farmers Market Week this year.
Kaylene Bere is the new assistant manager for the Adams County Farmers Market Association. You can reach her by email at kaylene@acfarmersmarkets.org or visit our website for more information at http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.