The new year is a time for well wishes and new opportunities. On behalf of the Gettysburg Foundation, I wish our local community all the best for a prosperous 2023. We invite residents and visitors to experience history with us throughout the year. I am pleased to share some new and upcoming opportunities for you to enjoy at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center this winter.
Gettysburg National Military Park’s (GNMP) winter programming is back with new presentations. The popular winter lecture series takes place Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m. (except Superbowl Sunday). Featuring some of the best rangers, historians and authors, an array of American Civil War and Gettysburg history-related topics are presented. These one-hour presentations focus on events and personalities in our American history. To attend, get free tickets on the day of each presentation.
Gettysburg National Military Park presents a Winter Reading Adventures Program Series for children and their families. The History Kids Reading Adventures Club (for ages 4 to 10) features a new book reading and activity each weekend. The Superheroes of History theme focuses on famous people in history. Book readings take place each Saturday at 11 a.m. through Feb. 25. In March, look forward to the Time Travelers’ Reading Adventures Club each Saturday at 11 a.m. Time Travelers (for ages 10 to 14) will read and discuss Matthew Landis’ book “The Not So Boring Letters of Private Nobody.”
On Saturday, Feb. 4, Gettysburg National Military Park and the Gettysburg Foundation introduce a Sensory Friendly Hours event from 9 to 11 a.m. During this time, sensory-friendly programming with the Cyclorama painting and in the Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War will be offered free of charge.
Guests with auditory or sensory sensitivities and their friends and family can enjoy these experiences. The Cyclorama will be displayed in full light, with no narration, sound effects or flashing lights. Sounds from audio-visual museum displays, interactive exhibits and films will be reduced or turned off, where possible. “Hands On History” carts in the museum allow guests to touch reproduction objects from the park’s collection. The feature film will be unavailable during this time. Sound, light and audio-visual programming begin operating at 11 a.m. Free tickets are required and issued until 10:30 a.m. Visitors can choose to explore the museum at their leisure beyond 11 a.m. if desired.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Civil War Dance Foundation returns to present Colors of the Blue: Flags of the Union Army. Reproductions of common flags of the Union Army infantry, cavalry and artillery units, along with flags designating corps, division and brigade commanders, will be exhibited. The Civil War Dance Foundation’s Dr. Lawrence Keener-Farley will present brief talks on the flags’ history.
Gettysburg National Military Park and the Gettysburg Foundation invite Adams County residents to Adams County Day Monday, Feb. 20. Visit with us and enjoy free admission to the Film, Cyclorama & Museum Experience and Adams County related offerings and treasures on Presidents Day.
Along with our National Park Service partner, we are pleased to offer these programs free of charge. We look forward to seeing you at the Museum & Visitor Center and at our historic sites and experiences this winter and throughout the year.
Wayne E. Motts is president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. Visit http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org.
