The new year is a time for well wishes and new opportunities. On behalf of the Gettysburg Foundation, I wish our local community all the best for a prosperous 2023. We invite residents and visitors to experience history with us throughout the year. I am pleased to share some new and upcoming opportunities for you to enjoy at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center this winter.

Gettysburg National Military Park’s (GNMP) winter programming is back with new presentations. The popular winter lecture series takes place Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m. (except Superbowl Sunday). Featuring some of the best rangers, historians and authors, an array of American Civil War and Gettysburg history-related topics are presented. These one-hour presentations focus on events and personalities in our American history. To attend, get free tickets on the day of each presentation.

Wayne E. Motts is president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. Visit http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.