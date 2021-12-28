The number of folks who are doing good things in our community always amazes me. Take the anonymous donors who have come forth with a donor challenge to help South Central Community Action Programs meet its million-dollar goal. If SCCAP secures $850,000 in gifts and pledges by Dec. 31, the donors will give $150,000 to get SCCAP to its goal. They are so close, you can go to www.sccap.org to see how close or to donate.
In addition to those anonymous donors, regional organizations want to partner with local folks to do even more good things for our community. One of those organizations is Servants, a faith-based group out of York County. Servants does a variety of things to help people in South Central Pennsylvania, around the country, and across the globe. In 2021, Servants, through its Home Helps program assisted 79 churches, helping approximately 140 homeowners in York and Lancaster counties.
Stacey Rice is coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.
