We are at the starting gate for the 2023 edition of one of our community’s greatest annual events. For more than a dozen years, the Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) Giving Spree has been Adams County’s day of giving: the day when everyone in the community comes together to learn about local nonprofits and give them a financial boost.

In each of the last two years, our Giving Spree earned the distinction of being the largest per capita giving day in the U.S. Adams Countians gave more than $3 million to support 100 nonprofits in 2021 and again in 2022. Let’s break records again in 2023.

Ralph Serpe is the president and chief executive officer of the Adams County Community Foundation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.