Mark your calendars for the 17th Annual “Gettysburg United — Give It Up For Good Sale” on Saturday, May 28 at Gettysburg College’s Hauser Field House from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. The sale will feature clothing, food, small appliances, furniture, rugs, books, school supplies, household items and so much more. The Early Bird Sale will be from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. Entry to the Early Bird Sale is $5 per person, then admission is free from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Remaining items will be half-price after 10 a.m. Parking will be available at the Gettysburg College Stadium lot.
Preparations for the Give It Up For Good Sale begin next week and it’s not too late to sign up to help! As an added bonus, anyone who volunteers for at least four hours will earn a free pass ($5 value) for special entry to the Early Bird Sale on May 28. Volunteers are needed May 10-13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with moving furniture and large items to the fieldhouse. Help will also be needed with pricing, organizing and cleaning sale items during the third and fourth weeks of May, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you are available in the evening, we will need help Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as well. On the day of the sale on May 28, volunteers are needed for the cash register, crowd control, set-up and for moving furniture on May 28 from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interested individuals should contact Jamie LeVee at jlevee@uwadams.org.
The Adams County Farmers Market is seeking volunteer help on Saturdays to assist with market operations, primarily between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Volunteer options at the farmers market also include leading children’s activities, helping with family-oriented events or providing live music. Volunteers who can commit to a four-hour shift at the market will receive tokens to spend with vendors. The sign-up form can be found on their website at the following link: www.acfarmersmarkets.org/get-involved.
Save the dates for the 6th Annual Gettysburg Pride Fest from June 3 through 5. Lots of volunteers will be needed for the festivities to help with set up and tear down, publicity, clean-up crew and more. Interested volunteers can head to www.gettysburgpride.org/contact--volunteer.html to sign-up.
The Kiwanis Club of Gettysburg-Adams’s annual blueberry sale is quickly approaching. The club will be selling ten-pound boxes (14 pints) for only $33 each. Pick-up will be on Thursday, June 30, at the Gettysburg Rec Park Sterner Building. The deadline to order is Monday, June 27. To order, call George Marguglio at 717-337-2434 or email georgemarguglio@comcast.net. Check out the club’s Facebook page for more details and information on how to pay online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.