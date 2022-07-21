In order to reduce achievement gaps between children of different backgrounds, five basic principles have been developed from scientific literature by the Achievement Gap Initiative at Harvard University. The basic principles are five fun, simple, and impactful ways to help all children learn and grow, beginning at infancy. They focus on how families already spend their time with their children during everyday routines. The basic principles are as follows:
1. Maximize love, manage stress. Youngsters thrive in loving, safe, and predictable environments. Caregivers can show warm and responsive caregiving by consistently meeting needs and responding promptly to cues from their child. By doing so, caregivers are supporting a secure attachment and demonstrating to their child that they can count on the parent for help as they begin to explore their environment. Caregivers are encouraged to talk about feelings, model self-regulation skills, set limits, and redirect behavior while maintaining a loving connection. Caregivers can also show love by engaging in what is known as process praise. For example, rather than saying “You’re so smart!”, use a phrase that emphasizes the effort and approach taken to complete the task. Finally, caregivers should know that stress is a normal part of life, but strong relationships between caregiver and child can help reduce the effects of stress and promote resilience.
2. Talk, sing, and point. Keep in mind that language learning is a collaborative process and any opportunity for back and forth engagement is encouraged. Respond to sounds your baby is making when they first make efforts to engage. This helps the baby to know that language is a reciprocal process. Ever hear someone talking to an infant in that high-pitched, sing-song kind of voice? That actually serves an important purpose in infant language development by getting the baby’s attention to begin to focus on speech. Incorporate language into daily routines such as bathing, getting dressed, feeding, running errands, and play. For example, name body parts while helping your child dress.
3. Count, group and compare. There are endless possibilities to explore math-related concepts in daily routines and activities. Clap along to the beat of music, let your child help you sort laundry by color, count objects, sort things by size, etc. All of these activities help children make sense of numbers and categories.
4. Explore through movement and play. Children are naturally playful, curious and active so capitalize on it. This is as simple as a game of peekaboo with an infant or allowing pretend play for young children both alone and with others. Object play is also important. When infants put things into their mouths, this is their way of exploring the object. Over time, this turns into more sophisticated hands-on play such as building with blocks or putting together a puzzle. Finally, physical play such as tummy time with infants or going on a walk or playing at a playground with older children are all ways to practice this principle.
5. Read and discuss stories. The frequency of reading along with the number and diversity of books is shown to promote healthy developmental outcomes. Interactions during story time matter too. Parents who make reading more enjoyable rather than being overly focused on skill building are more likely to foster a love of reading that will persist. Look to make it a fun, interactive experience.
Using these five basic principles will allow you to enjoy routine time with your child while enriching their experiences at the same time.
