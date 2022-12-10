As we laid my dear mother-in-law to rest a week ago, her eight great-grandchildren provided hope for the future, as we all seek to support and teach them. Lori’s parents made sure that she and her brothers were able to get a college education, but arguably the education received by members of the greatest generation, like Lori, preceded attendance at school. Lori, her husband Dave, and on my side of the family my parents Charlotte and Gayle, were heirs of a culture that produced people willing and able to sacrifice for the greater good. Dave and Gayle were World War II veterans.
Today it’s not enough for baby boomers and our kids to pass on responsibility for maintaining the rule of law and caring for creation to our children and grandchildren. We need to provide examples of taking this responsibility ourselves. We need to recognize that hope doesn’t come out of nowhere. Hope grows in the hearts of those who, like Lori, read books and learn the history of men and women of hope, people like Abraham Lincoln, and like Harriet Tubman. Lincoln was one of the greatest of our presidents despite never joining a church. Why not? Lincoln stated that he was willing to join a church, as soon as he found one with a creed limited to Jesus’s call to love God and love one’s neighbor as oneself. Lincoln never found such a church, instead devoting his own life to serving humankind, and our nation, in one of its most trying times. Harriet Tubman was a devoted Christian, who was guided by visions in her life-long, successful calling to free the enslaved. They shared the determination to work, day in and day out, to help others, not in words alone, but in actions.
Lori would have described herself as a housewife, and she took pride in creating a home for her husband and children that was characterized by warm and sustaining food and support of all kinds. For her, the volunteer work that also gave her life meaning was part of her faith as a member of Easton, Pa., First Presbyterian Church and part of her commitment to her community. Lori and my father-in-law, Dave, were known for their staunch support of those in ministry, and they followed their youth pastor who suggested that church members visit those in Easton’s prison through the prison society. Lori and Dave visited the prisoners and particularly befriended one former inmate, Jesse, who always had a seat at the Youngs’ holiday meals. One reason that Lori’s son David and I are part of the Adams County Prison Society today is this family tradition. Lori’s hospitality was a compassion that went beyond welcoming pastors and the cookies and cakes she brought to church on Sundays. Lori also became the organizer of those from several churches who found housing, work and English language instruction for two families of Vietnamese refugees. The first person to arrive at Lori’s memorial service mentioned serving with Lori for 20 years by taking meals to others with the Meals on Wheels program. The food itself was one part of Lori’s ministry. Her smile was also a welcome from the heart, one that also broke barriers as she and Dave later became world travelers.
It is hard to say goodbye to the last member of the greatest generation in our families. But they leave us a vital lesson, a glowing example of service to family, to community and to the wider world. They leave us the inspiring young people of our own time. God bless every one of them.
Judy Young is a retired United Methodist pastor. She can be contacted at jsmithyoung@gmail.com.
