The when: On Oct. 15, the Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC) is hosting its 24th annual LCAC Road Rally. The rally is limited to 60 cars. The last day to register is Friday, Oct. 7 or when it is sold out.
The what: The road rally is a full afternoon of driving 42 miles of the best rural routes in our county while learning about some of our premiere preserved lands and some history along the way. The rally also includes short stops at Adams County gems that you likely didn’t know existed. This year’s rally theme, Catch ’22 Puzzles and Conundrums, honors 2022 and all things 22, including the novel “Catch 22.” Road rally teams will be delighted and confused as they meander through the rally roads answering trivia questions in addition to facing some skill challenges that might not be easy as they seem. Every year some teams costume up and drive fancy classic cars as they compete for best costume and car awards, but that’s not the real prize. The real prize goes to the grand champion who gets the trophy, coveted fuzzy dice and bragging rights for the next year. This year’s finish party will be at a special undisclosed location, good food and fun guaranteed.
Visit http://wwww.preserveAdams.org/road-rally to register your team. The LCAC rally planning team is busy with final preparations to delight our participants and sponsors. We are actively recruiting sponsorships which are available for $200 nonprofits up to $1,000 for premium sponsors. Team fees are $60 ($50 for LCAC members) for each two-member team, plus $15 for additional participants. Any team that recruits a sponsor drives for free. If you are interested in participating as a road rally sponsor, please complete the sponsor form on our website and return it to our office located at 670 Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg.
Or, sit back, relax and let a professional drive. We have 13 seats available on a Diana’s Limousine & Corporate Transportation shuttle that will drive you through the rally with a knowledgeable LCAC member describing properties as you go. Sign up for this is also at http://preserveAdams.org/road-rally.
The why: There are lots of reasons to participate in the road rally. The number one reason is to support the LCAC in our mission to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County. This means placing conservation easements on rural properties like farms, orchards, woodlands and meadows throughout Adams County. This is not an anti-development mission. Development is necessary and good in the right locations throughout our county. We work to preserve the rural areas. Another reason to participate is being part of a fun, challenging outing. On top of that, we guarantee you’ll discover parts of Adams County that you have never explored before and learn about some of our hidden gems along the way.
If you can’t make it to the rally this year, you can still play a central role in supporting land preservation in Adams County by becoming a member of the land conservancy. Memberships start at $35 and you don’t need to own land to join. This year, we passed 12,000 acres preserved forever, a milestone achievement. Please consider joining us as a member committed to preserving rural lands.
Riddle me this: What is bumpy, slow and new to the road rally this year? (Answer: a few gravel roads)
Betsy Meyer is a member of the LCAC board and chair of the Events committee. The Land Conservancy of Adams County is a fully accredited, member-supported, nonprofit land trust with the mission to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County.
