The when: On Oct. 15, the Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC) is hosting its 24th annual LCAC Road Rally. The rally is limited to 60 cars. The last day to register is Friday, Oct. 7 or when it is sold out.

The what: The road rally is a full afternoon of driving 42 miles of the best rural routes in our county while learning about some of our premiere preserved lands and some history along the way. The rally also includes short stops at Adams County gems that you likely didn’t know existed. This year’s rally theme, Catch ’22 Puzzles and Conundrums, honors 2022 and all things 22, including the novel “Catch 22.” Road rally teams will be delighted and confused as they meander through the rally roads answering trivia questions in addition to facing some skill challenges that might not be easy as they seem. Every year some teams costume up and drive fancy classic cars as they compete for best costume and car awards, but that’s not the real prize. The real prize goes to the grand champion who gets the trophy, coveted fuzzy dice and bragging rights for the next year. This year’s finish party will be at a special undisclosed location, good food and fun guaranteed.

Betsy Meyer is a member of the LCAC board and chair of the Events committee. The Land Conservancy of Adams County is a fully accredited, member-supported, nonprofit land trust with the mission to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County.

