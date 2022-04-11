Happy Spring, Adams Countians! Hope you are enjoying this beautiful and unusual weather we have been having. Spring is a time for renewal. And that’s what Adams County Relay for Life would like you to do – renew your support of the American Cancer Society. There are many ways to support the American Cancer Society – Relay for Life is one way to support local family and friends. This year our theme is “There’s No Place Like Hope.” Our event will be held on Aug. 20, at Oakside Park in Biglerville 5-10 p.m.
This will be a shorter day than in the past, but because of COVID-19 we are doing everything we can to be safe but still have fun. The day is still in the planning stages, but a few of the things planned are having a vendor fair, food trucks, basket raffle, bingo as well as celebrate survivors and display luminaria to remember, honor and support those affected by cancer.
In the past, we have asked for teams to join our event and continue to do so, but all it takes is one individual to collect monetary pledges in support of walking at the event. That one person can be you. Teams can be made up of families, friends, church groups or co-workers. Your team can be small or large. There is no registration fee. Individuals or teams can register at www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty and start collecting pledges or fundraising right away. We will all be walking for one cause, to raise money for the American Cancer Society, so that some day soon no one has to hear the words “You have cancer”. We are also looking for new members for our Event Leadership Team to help organize the event. Relay for Life is not a race. It is just a walk around the track, as you are able, and enjoying all the fun activities that are planned while raising money for the American Cancer Society.
We hold monthly meetings to get new ideas from everyone and to prepare for our event. We know schedules can be busy, making it hard to attend a meeting. This is where I come in as the Team Ambassador. My job is to keep teams and individuals informed and help with any questions you may have.
Will you join us on our walk down “the yellow brick road,” where “There’s No Place Like Hope?” Don’t wait to make a difference, register today either individually or as a team at www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty. Remember, spring is a time for renewal; join us in support of the American Cancer Society for the hope of celebrating more birthdays. If you have questions, please contact me, Deb Shelleman, at deb1223@hotmail.com, or our staff partner, Diane Nicholson, at diane.nicholson@cancer.org.
Deb Shelleman is the 2022 Relay for Life of Adams County Team Ambassador. She has been a member of the Event Leadership team for four years and captain of the team Double Deb for 14 years.
