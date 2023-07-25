If you read this column regularly, you know it takes a village to make things happen. And that is why I am about to share with you about a joint project with York County, of which @Home has an active part.

The York County planning office is spearheading the 2023 York and Adams Counties Coordinated Public Transit/Human Services Transportation Plan. The purpose of the plan is to identify the transportation needs of individuals with disabilities, older adults, and people with low incomes, provide strategies for meeting these needs, and prioritize transportation services for funding and implementation.

Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.

