If you read this column regularly, you know it takes a village to make things happen. And that is why I am about to share with you about a joint project with York County, of which @Home has an active part.
The York County planning office is spearheading the 2023 York and Adams Counties Coordinated Public Transit/Human Services Transportation Plan. The purpose of the plan is to identify the transportation needs of individuals with disabilities, older adults, and people with low incomes, provide strategies for meeting these needs, and prioritize transportation services for funding and implementation.
Currently, planners are looking to interview Adams County folks with disabilities who may or may not use public transit. The interviews will take up to an hour. If you are interested in being interviewed, please contact me, Stacey Rice, at srice@sccap.org as soon as possible. I will gladly connect you with the interviewers.
If you are involved in any way with a human services office or agency here in Adams County, please inquire whether someone from your organization has filled out the transportation survey that was recently sent to the office or agency. We need to hear how transportation affects your clients and those for whom you provide services.
The more folks they can talk to, the more information they can gather, and the better the decisions they can make about human services transportation in the York-Adams region. Please consider helping if you meet their criteria.
You can also help by reading up on things that could affect your neighbors and our community. For example, I encourage you to learn more about the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriations’ Fiscal Year 2024 draft Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development (THUD) spending bill. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, “the bill proposed funding HUD at $68.2 billion, a $6.4 billion (or roughly 10%) increase to HUD programs over previously enacted levels. HUD needs an approximately $13 billion increase in funding over current levels just to maintain existing assistance.”
If HUD programs aren’t adequately funded, that affects folks who receive housing assistance. That might mean that folks who currently receive aid won’t receive it anymore, or folks who will need help won’t be able to get it. Ultimately, that means more folks might end up homeless, putting a strain on shelters. You can learn more about this spending bill at nlich.org.
And if you’d like to help locally, please consider attending our Coalition meetings. We typically meet on the fourth Monday of the odd months, so the next meeting is slated for September. You can also attend your borough or township meetings and planning commission meetings to encourage your elected officials to consider projects that include safe housing in line with incomes – in other words, housing that folks of all income levels can afford, including rentals. You can encourage transportation opportunities and economic development that provide living wages for folks in your neighborhood.
We want Adams County to not only survive but to thrive. It will take the entire village. But we can do it.
Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.
