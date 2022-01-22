Jaxon Townsend, Gettysburg Wrestling: Jaxon went 6-0 with 6 pins last week, including 5 at the Gettysburg Duals

Breana Valentine, Fairfield Girls' Basketball: Breana scored 55 points in 3 games for the Knights, including 22 in a win over York Tech

Barrett Zeigler, Littlestown Wrestling: Barrett went 4-1 at 120 pounds, including 3-1 at the New Oxford Invitational where he placed second.

Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs' Girls' Basketball: Hannah averaged 19.7 points per game over 4 contests, including 27 against Fairfield

Zach Tipton, Gettysburg Swimming: Zach won 4 individual events and swam on 4 winning relay teams in a pair of dual-meet victories for the Warriors.

