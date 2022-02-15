Acknowledging the past and endowing the future is a delicate balancing act, both personally and collectively. President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address in 1863 set an exceptional standard for remembrance and an imperative challenge for healing, in a time of national devastation and personal heartache. How do we remember those who have gone before in a way that both honors their memory and ensures their legacy?
I lost a childhood friend to cancer last week. John was a year ahead of me, and we became close friends in high school. We grew up in a small town with a host of friends whose parents and siblings were intertwined, so much so that we all took that gift completely for granted.
John and I ended up taking very different paths in life, and sadly we didn’t stay in direct touch over the years. Thanks to the small-town grapevine, he and I finally reconnected last month. I am grateful to have had the chance to reminisce about the county fair, our daily lunch group, and even geometry class. We talked as if we hadn’t missed a day between us at all.
The passing of my old friend brought heavy the weight of grief from many other losses, especially that of my dad. As I reflected, a thought settled within my heart: I am distinctly blessed to mourn in Gettysburg.
Gettysburg embodies a legacy of remembrance and healing. Strolling quietly through Soldiers’ National Cemetery fosters solemnity and solace. Riding slowly through the monuments and historic landscape encourages reverence and reflection. Searching carefully for an engraved brick on the square provides permanence and perpetuity. The existence of these elements doesn’t stop tears or lessen grief, but they are cathartic for millions of visitors, as well as locals.
I am thankful for our historic culture, and the balance between preservation and perseverance. My response to Lincoln’s charge of remembrance and healing: I think I’ll add a brick to the legacy pathway – In Memory of John E. Maddox. Hopefully it can be installed near my dad’s. Please contact me anytime at 717-337-3491, or jsellers@mainstreetgettysburg.org.
