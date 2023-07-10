Hello, Adams County. Our American Cancer Society Relay for Life event is only about 40 days away. It will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville from 5 to 10 p.m. This year’s theme is “Tell Cancer to Take a Hike,” and our fundraising goal is $45,000.
Just a reminder, if you still need to register, be sure to register today at http://www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty. We encourage teams to register, but individuals are more than welcome to register by themselves. Registering lets us know you’re coming.
The event leadership team has been working hard all year to plan our main event, and I’d like to highlight our day-of events schedule to give you more insight into what the day might look like. Our event starts at 5 p.m., but we encourage our guests to start arriving and setting up their canopies and decorating their “campsites” beginning at 4 p.m. Our opening ceremony will begin promptly at 5 p.m., which will include a flag ceremony from Boy Scout Troop #79 and the national anthem sung by local singer Amy Rose. From there, we will go straight into our survivor ceremony and our opening lap around the track to kickstart the beginning of the event. Survivors will then be treated at the pavilion with a small survivor’s reception.
As the evening progresses, numerous activities will go on all night, including basket raffle sales, luminaria sales, a photo scavenger hunt, and our vendor fair. We will have food vendors, so be sure to come hungry; you will see Redneck Dogs, Dairy Dan, and Husky Hut Coffee Co. at the event. Also, we will have WellSpan’s mobile mammography coach bus with us that evening for tours only. And from 8 to 9 p.m., we will have live entertainment from another local singer, Ernie Kranias.
Throughout the night, we will also have themed laps to match our “Tell Cancer to Take a Hike” theme. New this year, we will be doing a teddy bear lap. We request that everyone bring at least one new teddy bear or stuffed animal with them to Relay. They will then be donated to the Holiday Family Outreach program in Gettysburg to be distributed this Christmas.
To end the night at Relay, we will have our luminaria ceremony. We will gather around the pond at dusk, where all of the luminaria bags will be on display, listen to a local survivor’s story, and then light the candles in each bag. In a moment of silence, we can all reflect on our loved ones, both here and in heaven. It’s a very moving ceremony to give all of us the drive to continue the Relay for Life mission.
Relay for Life is such an important local event, and the event leadership team works hard to bring this to the community year after year. We hope you can pencil us in on Aug. 12, 5–10 p.m. at Oakside Park in Biglerville. Follow our group on Facebook at “Relay for Life of Adams County, Pa.” You can find all of our event details on our website at http://www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty. Click on “More Details” under the event date. See you on the Aug. 12.
Samantha Adams is the 2023 American Cancer Society of Adams County’s Relay for Life event leadership team chair.
