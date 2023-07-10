Hello, Adams County. Our American Cancer Society Relay for Life event is only about 40 days away. It will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville from 5 to 10 p.m. This year’s theme is “Tell Cancer to Take a Hike,” and our fundraising goal is $45,000.

Just a reminder, if you still need to register, be sure to register today at http://www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty. We encourage teams to register, but individuals are more than welcome to register by themselves. Registering lets us know you’re coming.

Samantha Adams is the 2023 American Cancer Society of Adams County’s Relay for Life event leadership team chair.

