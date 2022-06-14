A selection of historic drawings and photographs will be featured in “Art and Photography on Seminary Ridge,” the next entry in the “Sunset at the Seminary” evening walking tour series, a free public event hosted by Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center (SRMEC) and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg.
On Friday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m., SRMEC staff will lead an hour-long tour exploring nearly two dozen artistic representations of the historic and picturesque landscape. Guides will focus on both well-known and rare images, highlighting nearly two centuries of growth, destruction, and renewal on the site of one of the most significant properties of both the American Civil War and American Lutheranism.
From landscape artists in the Antebellum era, to post-Battle of Gettysburg photographers and cartographers, to more recent painted interpretations and film, visitors will discover art and photography featuring the seminary before the Civil War, during and after the battle, and into modern times.
Throughout the past 190 years, Seminary Ridge has garnered national attention for its religious and military significance, as well as its natural and architectural beauty.
Soon after the Lutheran Theological Seminary moved to its current location west of town in 1832, the board of directors remarked that the campus, especially its main brick building that now houses SRMEC, “exhibits a proud monument.”
Likewise, one student wrote of it being “a beautiful park of flourishing oaks...commanding a noble prospect of the surrounding country.”
He pondered whether there was “any spot on earth” that represented “such a delightful and hallowed retreat as this.”
Within a decade of the campus’s creation, artists began turning such words into imagery.
By the mid-19th century, watercolors, sketches, engravings and paintings grew aplenty.
In the aftermath of the Battle of Gettysburg in July 1863, photographers captured the first-ever real-life images of the grounds.
Seminarian J.D. Ehlers’ observation of the “beautiful and diversified view” accompanied a lithograph, created in 1842, featuring the original three seminary structures.
Another student, Francis Hoover, observed that, “The seminary is very beautiful...but the fences around it are all torn down, the trees are skinned, the branches and tops are shot away, and the sod in the yard cut up,” repeatedly evidenced in renderings soon after the battle in 1863.
And in writing of his own experience on the campus that August, Pvt. Franklin Pratt, a New York soldier-turned-nurse at the seminary hospital, maintained, “I never had a view equal to” the “splendid view” from the main edifice’s cupola—a notion supported by the first photographs taken there in the 1870s and 1880s.
“Sunset at the Seminary” walking tours hosted by SRMEC, Gettysburg’s Premier Museum, will continue throughout the summer, featuring “The Seminary in the Battle” on Friday, July 29, and a brand-new program, “Architecture on Seminary Ridge,” on Friday, Aug. 26. Each tour will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center, located at 111 Seminary Ridge, is open Thursday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guided Cupola Tours are available. Visit our website www.seminaryridgemuseum.org for more information.
