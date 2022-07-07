Once upon a time society thought that the emotional problems of adulthood did not affect children. Now we know that is not the case and both depression and anxiety can be concerns for children. It seems often depression gets the spotlight and, yet children do experience anxiety at high rates.
Anxiety is simply fear. Excessive apprehension about future events that is constant, daily, and can shift from one thing to another or generalize. In the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition (DSM-5) of the American Psychiatric Association the diagnosis of generalized anxiety disorder is based on the excessive intensity and duration of the worry. Worry that is difficult to manage and has been a problem for over six months.
More specifically, worries become an anxiety disorder when they are extreme and interfere with one’s ability to think things through and join in social activities. These anxious worries are constant and very distressing. The anxieties are throughout the day, daily, and seem to not have an obvious trigger or cause. Everyday worries do not tend to have physical symptoms, but anxiety can cause physical symptoms such as feeling restless, on edge, or jittery. The tension of anxiety can be felt in the body as muscle tension. Such symptoms can cause a child or adult to feel exhausted when there is no apparent reason for excessive fatigue.
Concentrating is also a problem when experiencing anxiety. Sometimes individuals will find their minds go blank at important times. For children or adolescents, this can be seen in the student who sits down to an exam and cannot recall the information she knew right before she came into the exam room. The anxious child or adult maybe cranky and irritable. Touchy and overly sensitive to other’s comments. Finally, sleep can be affected as well. The anxious child or adult may struggle to fall asleep or have some problems staying asleep. For children anxieties tends to be about school or any kind of performance situation. A child may have only one of these symptoms and be considered as having generalized anxiety.
Children with generalized anxiety disorder may strive to be perfect.
They may redo assignments repeatedly because they are not satisfied with what they have produced. This dissatisfaction is due to a lack of self-confidence. Children, much like adults, will worry to an extreme about catastrophic things that could happen. How the world will end is a good example of a catastrophic worry. All of this may lead the child to seek reassurance from adults about their worries.
Parents and other caregivers can help their children with several basic skills. First, teaching a child how to self-calm. On the PBS program Daniel Tiger, characters demonstrate taking a deep breath and counting to four or five. Children can be taught to relax by tightening and relaxing muscles throughout the body until they are as relaxed as a ragdoll. Finally, distraction with positive, non-competitive activities such as taking a walk, free play, or time working with an adult on baking cookies can be helpful. Reading aloud to a child can calm both the child and the adult.
As always, when there is particular concern about a child’s worries and behaviors, it is always good to consult the child’s primary care provider. Some other forms of anxiety disorders, such as separation anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorder, may be the problem and a professional will need to sort out the concerns for a sound diagnosis.
If there is an emotional crisis with a child, Crisis Intervention at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital can be contacted by calling 717-851-5320. If there is a concern about suicidal thoughts the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255. You can also text HOME to 741741 for free 24 hours a day.
