There is no greater feeling than picking up a new book and diving into the first few pages. There are a few questions I always ask myself. Am I going to love the book? Is the author’s writing style going to bring me joy? What happens next? I always want to know what happens next. If you’re anything like me, you discover new talking points deeper into a book you read. Even if you pick up a book and only read the synopsis and the first few pages, you have established an opinion of the book at hand. You may have been reading the same author for years and are looking for something new. You may want to discover new books from a variety of genres. If you find joy in sharing books with other bibliophiles, then a book club may be the perfect group for you to join.

The Adams County Library System (ACLS) has many book clubs scattered about its six branches, and even some clubs that meet virtually. For the virtual book clubs, you must register online at http://www.adamslibrary.org. Under the event title will be a form to fill out for registration. To receive a link to the Zoom meeting, you must fill out the form and provide an email address to which the link will be emailed.

Natasha Swiger is the branch manager of the New Oxford Library.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.