There is no greater feeling than picking up a new book and diving into the first few pages. There are a few questions I always ask myself. Am I going to love the book? Is the author’s writing style going to bring me joy? What happens next? I always want to know what happens next. If you’re anything like me, you discover new talking points deeper into a book you read. Even if you pick up a book and only read the synopsis and the first few pages, you have established an opinion of the book at hand. You may have been reading the same author for years and are looking for something new. You may want to discover new books from a variety of genres. If you find joy in sharing books with other bibliophiles, then a book club may be the perfect group for you to join.
The Adams County Library System (ACLS) has many book clubs scattered about its six branches, and even some clubs that meet virtually. For the virtual book clubs, you must register online at http://www.adamslibrary.org. Under the event title will be a form to fill out for registration. To receive a link to the Zoom meeting, you must fill out the form and provide an email address to which the link will be emailed.
The Community Book Club — Virtual Edition will hold its next two meetings on Tuesday, July 25, and Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m. July’s title is “The Indigo Girl” by Natasha Boyd, and August’s title is “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn. An email can be sent to eblib@adamslibrary.org, or a phone call can be made to the Jean Barnett Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin at 717-259-9000 to reserve a copy of their July or August titles.
Fans of Donna Leon’s Commissario Brunetti mysteries have an exclusive book club dedicated to her top-rated mystery series. Brunetti Fans: Virtual Book Discussion meets the third Friday of each month at 10 a.m. July’s title is “Uniform Justice,” and August’s title is “Doctored Evidence.”
If you love cozy mysteries or light-hearted mysteries featuring amateur sleuths, this virtual discussion is for you. Cozy Reads: A Virtual Mystery Book Discussion meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. August’s title is “Lending a Paw by Laurie Cass.” Registration is required. Visit the library’s website for more information.
Delving into Diversity Virtual Book Club reads and discusses books about diversity, equity, and inclusion. The group’s next meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m., and they will be discussing the title, “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley. Registration is required.
Most book clubs offer titles that cover a variety of genres. The Littlestown Adult Book Club is one of them. This group meets on the third Tuesday of every month at noon. July’s title is “The Soul of America” by Jon Meacham, and the August title is “The Good Left Undone” by Adriana Trigiani. You can check with the library by calling 717-359-0446 or by stopping in to reserve a copy of the current selection.
Good company and conversation are what the Carroll Valley Library’s Adult Book Club advertises. You can join this group on the third Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m. Check with the Carroll Valley Library for copies of “A Life in Secrets” by Sarah Helm for July’s meeting and “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Richardson for August’s meeting.
Reader’s Forum at the New Oxford Library meets the second Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. Each month this group reads a different genre, and the discussions focus on literary critique, gaining new perspectives, and being able to chat with other readers. You can contact the New Oxford Library at 717-624-2182 to reserve a copy of the August title, “Next Year in Havana,” by Chanel Cleeton.
Like the virtual discussion group, Community Book Discussion at the Trone Memorial Library will hold its next two meetings on Tuesday, July 25, and Tuesday, Aug. 22. The meetings are held in person at 6:30 p.m. and will also cover the same titles, “The Indigo Girl by Natasha Boyd” for July and “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn for August. You can email eblib@adamslibrary.org or call the Trone Memorial Library at 717-259-9000 to reserve a copy.
The Harbaugh Thomas Library Shelf Indulgence Book Club focuses on a different book every third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. July’s title is “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, and August’s title is “Once Upon a River” by Diane Setterfield. Copies of the book are available at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library in Biglerville.
The Gettysburg branch offers book clubs that are more specific to a genre. For instance, there the Mystery Book Club. This group meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. for a discussion on a selected mystery book. For August, they will be exploring the book, “The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August” by Claire North. The Science Fiction Book Club meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. to discuss a selected science fiction book. August’s title is “Ender’s Game” by Orson Scott Card and registration is required for this book club. The Historical Fiction Book Club will discuss “The Storyteller” by Jodi Picoult at its next meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. It is strongly suggested for those new to the group to register online on the library’s website. To reserve any of the titles above, stop by the Gettysburg branch or call 717-334-5716.
Are you looking for a place to discuss your current reads and want to get some exercise in as well? The Saturday Strolling Book Chat meets at 9 a.m. at the High Street entrance of the Gettysburg Library on Saturday, July 22 and Aug. 12. The walk will generally last an hour and is moderately strenuous due to the hills. Registration is requested if you wish to join by visiting http://www.adamslibrary.org.
We currently have two groups that support reading and discussion for the younger generations at ACLS. The Carroll Valley Library Teen/Tween Book Club is for ages 13-18. The next meeting will be on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m. You are even encouraged to bring a snack to share with the group if you’d like to. The title for August is “Jackaby” by William Ritter. Check with the Carroll Valley Library at 717-642-6009 for copies. The Harbaugh-Thomas Library has a Teen Book Club for teens in ninth through 12th grades. The next meeting will be on Thursday, July 27, at 3:30 p.m. The group will be discussing “The Night My Sister Went Missing” by Carol Plum-Ucci. Registration for this book club is preferred. Books will be available at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library front desk or the teen room desk. You reserve one by calling 717-677-6257.
Happy reading (and discussing).
Natasha Swiger is the branch manager of the New Oxford Library.
