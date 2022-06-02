It’s time for outdoor adventures with your dog. First, be sure to use a flea and tick prevention medication to protect your dog and your household from infestation. Ask your vet which is the best for your dog because there are differences.
Second, let’s talk walking. Anytime you want to take your dog off your property, the law states that you must have control of your dog at all times. It’s also a way to keep your pet safe from cars and other animals. Some dogs enjoy visiting other dogs on walks, while others enjoy their own space. Always be prepared to react to your dog if the meeting doesn’t go well.
With all the state forests and state parks surrounding us, it is tempting to allow your dog to run loose on the trails. Don’t do it. Read the park and forest rules on their web pages or read the signs posted on the trails.
Loose dogs can harass wildlife, which is illegal. They may also run into problems with skunks, porcupines, snakes or bears. Dogs can lead a bear right back to you.
Maybe the trails are not for you. Consider the following fun activities instead. Join an obedience class. It’s one on one time with your dog with the added benefit of a better behaved animal.
After graduating obedience class, consider taking up agility training. This is a really fun time for dogs to use all their abilities in a controlled setting. Watching them learn and gain confidence on the seesaw, the A-frame and the raised walk is amazing. Maneuvering through weave poles, tunnels and jumps requires them to use all their abilities. Most dogs love it and the time they get to spend with you.
Other fun activities with your dog include dock diving, scent work and lure coursing. West Wind Diving Dogs has a pool located at the Thirsty Farmer Brew Works in Biglerville over the summer. Check their Facebook page for information. Active dogs are happy dogs, and it’s good for their humans as well.
Please remember not to leave your dog in your car this summer. According to the AKC, even with windows cracked open in 70 degree weather, the temperature in your car will climb to 100 degrees or more in just 20 minutes. Keep your animals safe in summer by leaving them at home if they aren’t going to be out of the car with you. Also remember to check the temperature of the surface you walk on; asphalt and cement hold the heat and can damage the pads of your dogs’ feet.
