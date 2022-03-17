Organized rides are a good way to experience cycling in new places without needing to research and plan a route. You can leave the planning and logistics to someone else, all you have to do is register, pay, and show up. It is also a great way to support bike clubs and various charities.
Most organized rides offer routes of different length and difficulty from short and flat family rides to arduous centuries (100 miles). Riders have the option to pre-register, which often saves you a few dollars, or you can register on the day of the event. Your ride fees include rest stops stocked with drinks and snacks, and a lunch at the end point. Sometimes fees also include a ride t-shirt and assorted swag from sponsors. Routes are typically marked with painted arrows on the roadways, and cue sheets are handed out to help with navigation. These days many riders use a GPS or a phone app to navigate, and ride organizers may provide GPS files for download before the ride.
One reassuring thing about organized rides is the availability of support and gear (SAG) service. Should you have a mechanical issue with your bike, or if you just can’t make it to the end point, you can call for SAG service and help will be on the way.
The organized ride season kicks into full gear in May, but there are a few early season rides for those who can’t wait to get going. Here are a few rides that will be taking place within an easy drive from Adams County.
For details on these rides and how to register simply do an internet search for the ride name:
Sunday, March 27, Riding with Jim, Mechanicsburg, Pa. Ride 12, 30 or 64 miles. Benefits the Melanoma and Skin Cancer Center at Penn State Cancer Institute.
Saturday, May 7, Adams Apple Bike Ride, Gettysburg. Ride 15, 25, 50 or 100 miles through scenic Adams County.
Sunday, May 15, Hanover Cycler’s Horse Farm Tour, Irishtown Fire Company, New Oxford. Ride 15, 25 or 35 miles in rural Adams County. All routes have an optional stop at a local horse farm.
Saturday, June 4, Rotary Ride for the Community, Lititz, Pa. Ride 10, 21 or 43 miles through Lancaster County farmland; combine two routes for a metric century. Benefits the Lancaster Sunrise Rotary.
Sunday, June 5, Tour de Belt, Harrisburg, Pa. This is a 20-mile bike tour of the state Capital Area Greenbelt. Benefits the Capital Area Greenbelt Association.
Saturday, June 18, Franklin County Cyclists Century, Chambersburg, Pa. Ride 13, 28, 46, 65 or 100 miles. Benefits Monarch’s Way (pre-registration only).
Saturday, June 18, Cycle the Solstice, York, Pa. Ride 30 or 62 miles. Benefits the Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education.
Sunday, June 26, Pennsylvania Hope Ride, Our Town Brewery, Lancaster, Pa. Ride 15, 35, 65 or 100 miles. Benefits the American Cancer Society.
Saturday, Aug. 13, Tour de Frederick, Frederick, Md. Ride 10, 31, 62, or 100 miles. Benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Frederick.
Sunday, Aug. 21, Covered Bridge Classic, Lancaster, Pa. Ride 35-100 miles from up to seven start locations. Lancaster Bicycle Club.
Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day), Labor Day Century, Irishtown Fire Company, New Oxford. Ride 25, 50, 62 or 100 miles through scenic Adams and York Counties. Hanover Cyclers.
HABPI will once again hold its “Ride For Trails” fundraiser ride in late September or early October. Stay tuned for details.
I hope to see you on one of these rides in 2022.
