Being a member means to be seen and heard, to feel that you belong, and to feel supported and validated in your community; these are basic needs wired into human beings.
“Imagine feeling your survival is threatened and not being able to do anything about it,” psychologist Loretta Bruening, Ph.D., writes in her article, “The Need to be Heard at Your Core.” According to Bruening’s article, when a baby cries and is soothed or fed or changed to remove discomfort, the baby feels good, and the brain is trained to be reinforced by that comfort.
This essential need continues throughout a person’s lifetime. As adults, we need to be seen and heard in our relationships, families, workplaces, and communities. The arts are a wonderful vehicle we can use to connect with others in various settings and relationships. At the Adams County Arts Council (ACAC), our mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community because an arts-rich community connects people to each other and values improving the quality of life for all who live there.
With that goal in mind, ACAC is tailoring membership options so that everyone can find a useful and tangible sense of belonging through the arts. Membership options for artists, individuals, families, and businesses/organizations are designed carefully to serve individual needs, connecting us all to our shared community.
The artist membership is the foundation of all our membership options. ACAC supports artist members by offering networking opportunities, marketing opportunities, commissions for work, performance opportunities, and sales opportunities for working artists. The artist membership is the lowest priced and most specifically targeted to people working in the arts. All other membership tiers can also be artist members if networking opportunities and a listing of your studio or website in our online artist directory are helpful for you. Recently, artist members who submitted work to the Juried Art Exhibition were invited to attend the Toast the Artists celebration as honored guests, providing opportunities to enjoy themselves and meet with potential customers of their work. Last year, we commissioned artist member Erin Brown to create an illustration for our holiday card. We will offer this opportunity to another artist member this year. Exhibiting artist members receive a higher commission on sales than non-members and can put merchandise up for sale in our gift shop. All members receive discounts on classes, discounts on booth space at events, ACAC merch, and more. Higher-level and business memberships offer discounts on rentals of our beautiful Arts Education Center for your parties and special events, as well as opportunities for customized classes and team-building activities for your staff or group.
Are you a member of the ACAC? Is your membership current? Call our office today to confirm or renew your membership and explore the membership options that serve you best.
We look forward to celebrating our creative community and connecting through the arts with you. Do you have suggestions for how our membership options can serve you better? Reach out with your thoughts and ideas, which are always welcome.
Lisa Cadigan is the executive director of the Adams County Arts Council, located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. She can be contacted at 717-334-5006 or aa@adamsarts.org. ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community. Visit ACAC online: http://www.adamsarts.org.
