In recognition of National Historic Preservation Month, the public is invited to attend a free guided hike and to explore the sites and stories of buildings that have long since vanished from the landscape.
On Saturday, May 7, from 1 to 3 p.m., folks may join Rangers Matt Atkinson and John Hoptak of Gettysburg National Military Park, and Ranger Daniel Vermilya of Eisenhower National Historic Site on a one-mile walk, following mowed trails and paved sidewalks, that will explore over 175 years of Gettysburg history, according to a park service release.
From the long-forgotten homes of Gettysburg’s African American Community to World War II POW camps, tenant houses, and farms caught in the crossfire of battle, discover the stories of the people who once called this battlefield home.
This free program begins at Auto Tour Stop 4, the North Carolina Memorial and concludes at the Gettysburg National Cemetery Parking Lot, Auto Tour Stop 16. Parking is available on West Confederate Avenue, the Gettysburg National Cemetery parking lot, and along Hancock Avenue. On all park avenues park your vehicle on the right side of the road, unless otherwise directed, with all wheels on the pavement, the release reads.
Gettysburg National Military Park is a unit of the National Park Service that preserves and protects the resources associated with the Battle of Gettysburg, the Gettysburg National Cemetery and provides an understanding of the events that occurred there within the context of American history. Learn more at www.nps.gov/gett.
Eisenhower National Historic Site preserves and interprets the home and farms of the Eisenhower family as a fitting and enduring memorial to the life, work, and times of General Dwight David Eisenhower, 34th president of the United States, and to the events of far-reaching importance that occurred on the property. Learn more at www.nps.gov/eise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.