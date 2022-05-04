The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will feature an exhibition of mixed media by Wendy Spicer Heiges and Shawn Patterson Heiges during May.
A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for Friday, May 6, 5-7 p.m. and is open to the public, according to an ACAC release. The show will remain up through May 26.
Artists and sisters-in-law, Wendy and Shawn reunite with a show in the Gallery entitled “Beginnings,” a nod to their first collaboration some 20 years ago. Influences of the natural world weave throughout the show in the way both artists use line, shape, form, and color, according to the release.
Outdoor raku and wood barrel firings crackle and char Shawn’s ceramic work, which both contrasts and complements the refined elegance of Wendy’s frames and mirrors.
Artist and designer, Wendy Spicer Heiges, is featuring mixed media picture frames, mirrors, as well as jewelry, studied design at Drexel University. She creates her compositions using acrylic paints and papers on various shaped mirrors and frames. Wendy attributes her work style to lessons learned through study and practice. Works created from different cultures and periods in history inspire her.
Ceramic artist Shawn Heiges is inspired by the interdependent and changing communities of the natural world. She focuses on creating organic vessels and groupings connected by their shared environment and shifting life cycles: birth, growth, degeneration, and death. Raku and barrel firings transform the clay color and surface of her work, yielding vivid hues and/or charring the clay body to appear aged and fossilized.
For more information about Beginnings and other upcoming arts council exhibitions, events or art classes at the arts council’s Arts Education Center, visit www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.