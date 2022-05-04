Summer is just around the corner and it’s the perfect time to give your child a summer arts camp adventure at the Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center. The thrill of creative exploration can be experienced in a cool, comfortable environment with expert instruction in a welcoming environment.
There are over 50 themed camps to choose from for kids 3 and up. Whether it’s learning how to bake something from scratch, creating a fused glass lantern, playing the guitar, or getting messy painting outdoors, there is something for everyone. Check out our website for a full listing. Here’s what’s coming up in June:
Summer camp party or performance at end of each camp week.
Next Step Tumbling, June 13-17, 9:30-11:30 a.m., ages 6-8
Our tumbling classes provide a fun and safe environment to learn new skills while promoting technique, fitness, and confidence! Jessie United Athletics, $110 for members; $120 for non-members
Paint a Sparkle Fish: June 13-17, 1-3 p.m., ages 5-7
For all the mermaids and mermen who love fish in the sea. Spend a week painting and creating ocean themed artwork. Add some sparkle and shimmer, too. Paula Kravits, $135/$145
Basketry, June 20-24, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., ages 10 and up
Create unique and colorful baskets using traditional basket making materials as well as household items and recycled materials. Joh Ricci, $150/$165
Let’s Make Music: June 20-24, 9-11 a.m., ages 4-5
You will learn and sing new songs, dance, and play musical games. Activities will introduce musical concepts like beat, rhythm, pitch, melody, and dynamics. Lisa Cadigan, $110/$120
Sing Together: Youth Choir Camp, June 20-24, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, ages 9-14
Love to sing? Develop your voice properly and learn the basics of how to read music. Bring to life an exciting selection of songs you will perform at week’s end. All levels welcome, no experience necessary. Brent Talbot and Matt Carlson, $155/$170
Mandala Art for Beginners, June 20-24, 1-4 p.m., 12 and up
Express through creating a circular pattern using a geometric design. Explore using a variety of mediums to include, drawing, painting, collage, and mixed media and making an edible mandala for your end of week party. David Mitchell, $150/$165
The Basics of Cookie Decorating, June 27-July 1, 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon, ages 12 and up
Create fully decorated professional looking cookies. Learn quilting, flooding, and wet on wet detail piping techniques, as well as learning how to layer color. They will look as good as they taste. Kara Boehne-Miele, $150/$165
Watercolor Collage, June 27-July 1, 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon, ages 12 and up
Watercolor and collage is a fun, unique form of art. By layering different watercolor techniques and colors, you can create a timeless landscape, a pot of flowers, or try your hand at an animal scene. Jenn Tarr, $150/$165
Easy Indian Cooking, June 27-July 1, 2-4 p.m., ages 12-14
Discover the incredible collection of spices and blends that make Indian food so unique and tasty. You will make butter chicken, Indian style veggie stir fry, street snack food, masala corn toast, kulfi samosa’s using puff pastry, dal and more. Smitha Nair, $150/$165
Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
