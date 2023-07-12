gct

Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) is in need of volunteers to mentor actors with special needs for this year’s Penguin Project production, “Rudolph.” Shown are students from last year’s Penguin Project production of the musical Honk.

Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) is in need of volunteers to mentor actors with special needs for this year’s Penguin Project production.

GCT, located at 49 York St., Gettysburg, began its annual Penguin Project this week, but needs at least 10 more volunteer peer mentors ages 10-plus “without special needs to help the actors with special needs during this rewarding program that meets weekly,” according to a release issued by Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.