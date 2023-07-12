Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) is in need of volunteers to mentor actors with special needs for this year’s Penguin Project production.
GCT, located at 49 York St., Gettysburg, began its annual Penguin Project this week, but needs at least 10 more volunteer peer mentors ages 10-plus “without special needs to help the actors with special needs during this rewarding program that meets weekly,” according to a release issued by Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.
Practices are Mondays 6-7 p.m., now through Nov. 27, with dress rehearsals Nov. 27-30 at 6 p.m., and performances weekends Dec. 1-10.
“No experience is necessary as GCT provides free training with this program. Some schedule conflicts can be worked around, but many volunteers are needed to get this program going strong again post pandemic,” said Carr.
The Penguin Project gets its name from the fact that penguins are birds with special needs, they cannot fly, but they thrive equally as well as any bird in their own environment.
“Our penguins (actors with special needs) may not be able to fly, but we see their spirits soar on stage through the love and joy of theater arts,” Carr said.
The Penguin Project began in Illinois over two decades ago and is now being replicated in over 15 different states across the country.
GCT was the first to replicate the program and started producing an annual musical featuring young actors with special needs and their peer mentors side by side with them back in 2014, said Carr.
“GCT’s Penguin Project has performed at the high school auditoriums of Gettysburg and Hanover, as well as at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, and of course at the GCT stage,” Carr said.
Like many other programs, Penguin Project at GCT took a break during the pandemic, but returned to the Gettysburg stage last year with Honk, the ugly duckling musical.
This year’s production will be the classic musical based on the animated special “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and will perform at the Gettysburg Community Theatre in December. Tickets are already on sale for this popular title and seating is very limited so ordering in advance is highly encouraged.
“Though many of our young actors with special needs include everything from autism, Down syndrome, CP, cognitive delays, and other neurological disorders, with GCT’s Penguin Project we celebrate their abilities to shine on stage together with singing, dancing, and of course lots of smiles when the audience cheers for them. In our small intimate theater without a bad seat in the house, it is truly magical so bring tissues. It is life changing,” said Carr.
GCT’s Penguin Project 2023 is made possible by generous support from The Cultural Alliance Of York County, Adams County Community Foundation and their wonderful Giving Spree, The Robert C Hoffman Charitable Endowment Fund, The Marie Keese Lelash Foundation, The Forward Fund, Sharon Magraw, Danny Sebright, Kiwanis Club Of Gettysburg, The Optimists Club Of Gettysburg, The Eagle Riders Of Gettysburg, Gettysburg Eagles, The Christmas Haus, and The Gettysburg Chocolate Market.
“GCT hopes to see you at the theater this year. Subscribe free to the email list to be kept up to date on all educational, volunteer, and performance opportunities,” Carr said.
