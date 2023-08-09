gettysburg choral society

The Gettysburg Choral Society is hosting auditions for new members, particularly tenors and basses. (Submitted Photo)

The Gettysburg Choral Society is actively seeking new singers for the fall season.

Auditions are being held by appointment on Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Monday, Aug. 21, 6-8 p.m., according to a society release.

