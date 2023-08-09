The Gettysburg Choral Society is actively seeking new singers for the fall season.
Auditions are being held by appointment on Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Monday, Aug. 21, 6-8 p.m., according to a society release.
The group will perform two Christmas concerts: one on Dec. 1, at the United Lutheran Seminary Chapel in Gettysburg at 7 p.m.; and another on Dec. 9 at the Seton Basilica in Emmitsburg, Md., at 3 p.m.
There is a special need for tenors and basses. However, all interested people are encouraged to audition. The audition process is not difficult. Each peron will sing a familiar song and be tested for vocal accuracy, tone, blending and range. All those auditioning must be at least 18 years old and able to read music. Choral experience is a plus.
Rehearsals begin on Monday, Sept. 11, and take place on subsequent Mondays 7-9 p.m. at Trinity UCC, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg.
For more information or to schedule an audition, contact the director at 717-476-1054, or visit gettysburgchoralsociety.org.
