The Hanover Area Council of Churches is inviting area residents to help defeat hunger.
On Sunday, Oct. 17 , the Hanover Area CROP Walk will take place at Codorus Park in the Marina Day Launch Area, according to a release issued by the Hanover Area Council of Churches.
Registration starts at 1 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Dubs, Annex. The walk begins at 1:30 p.m. This is a two-mile route. The walk will be held rain or shine, according to the release.
“The CROP Walk is an opportunity for everyone to show their commitment to stopping hunger,” the release reads.
Seventy-five percent of funds collected will be distributed by Church World Service both in the USA and worldwide. They assist those in poverty and those who are refugees. Twenty-five percent of collections will help people in the Hanover area and will be distributed to these four local agencies: (PAL) the Provide a Lunch Program at the Hanover Area Council of Churches; God’s Meal Barrel; Head Start Program; and Ruth’s Harvest Backpack Meals, according to the release.
By supporting the CROP Walk, you will be helping to provide families with a source of clean water. Refugees will be assisted as they struggle to survive in camps. Families will be enabled to grow better food crops for their own ongoing food supplies and income. You will be helping to save the lives of the most vulnerable people in the world, those who are displaced and in poverty,” the release reads.
People can participate in the walk or sponsor a walker. For additional information, contact the Hanover Area Council of Churches, 136 Carlisle St., Hanover, by calling 717-633-6353.
