Wilson College will host Improvised: The Art of Practiced Freedom, an art exhibition featuring works by Wilson College and Hagerstown Community College (HCC) arts faculty. Opening Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Wilson’s Cooley Gallery, it is free and open to the public.
The show is a shared project between the arts faculty of the two institutions.
According to Joshua Legg, the gallery’s curator, “This is our second shared exhibition with our faculty colleagues from HCC, and we plan to make this a regular event every other year.”
The mixed-media/multi-genre show includes assemblage, ceramics, installation, painting, poetry, and sculpture.
“The theme for this exhibition focuses on ways that improvisation in artmaking play out across the highly diverse work of the artists featured in the show. That extends to ideas about how that improvisation can lead to a sense of freedom in their studio practice and in the ways they approach the content of their work. Each artist has responded in very unique ways,” Legg said.
The exhibition runs through Friday, March 31, 2023. The Cooley Gallery is located on the second floor of the John Stuart Memorial Library, Wilson College.
The hours are Sunday, 3-11 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 7:45 a.m. — 11 p.m.; and Friday, 7:45 a.m. — 5 p.m. The gallery is closed on Saturdays. For more information, email Joshua Legg at joshua.legg@wilson.edu.
