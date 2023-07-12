Annie: The Musical, now staging at the Totem Pole Playhouse, is delight, sure to please theater-goers of all ages.
For anyone not familiar with this classic, Annie is an orphan living in an oppressive orphanage run by an abusive drunk, Miss Hannigan. Although Annie leads a “hard knock life,” her luck changes when her billionaire benefactor, Daddy Warbucks, invites her stay with him for a few weeks leading up to Christmas.
The musical version of Annie has been told many times, including the 1977 Broadway musical, and twice on the big screen, in 1982 and 2014. Which begs the question, can a story feel fresh that’s been told this many times?
With the production of Annie now staging at Totem Pole Playhouse, the answer is yes, yes it can. Directed and choreographed by Len Pfluger, the production elicits an array of emotions — sadness, laughter, joy — through the timeless songs and stellar choreography.
Cadence Roll, as Annie, gives a nuanced, and at times tender performance in the central role. Her voice is as terrific as it is versatile as she gently sings “Maybe” or as she belts out “Tomorrow.” At times her performance is emotional, calling for tissues to dab at tearful eyes.
The rest of the cast is stellar as well. Amy Decker is hilarious as Miss Hannigan, playing a classic love-to-hate character, stunningly nailing the high note in “Little Girls.”
Sam Little is terrific as Daddy Warbucks. His character is a little rough around the edges, at first only talking to Annie about is Babe Ruth, but who is a loving and caring father figure to the orphan. The chemistry between Roll and Little on stage is electric.
The ensemble is incredible, particularly the other children in the orphanage. Some of the youngsters looked as if they were maybe 5 years old, and were pulling off intricate choreography and musical numbers. Truly impressive.
Jonathan Dahm Robertson’s set design was particularly well done. The sets gave a very detailed backdrop of New York City, Warbucks’ mansion and the orphanage, all the while never detracting from the focus on the actors’ performances and the story being told.
Annie has been around a long time, but never like this. A truly great production, it won’t disappoint.
Annie is played by two children alternating shows. Cadence Roll played Annie during the recent performance. Sharing the role is Callie Tisdale, who is said to give an equally excellent performance.
Totem Pole Playhouse is located at 9555 Golf Course Road, Fayetteville, just off U.S. Route 30 between Gettysburg and Chambersburg. Tickets and other information is available by calling 717-352-2164, or visiting totempoleplayhouse.org.
Annie stages on July 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 22 and 23 at 2:30 p.m., and on July 12, 13, 15, 19, 20 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. The box office is opens Monday through Friday at 10 a.m., and at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during the summer season.
