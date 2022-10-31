The Sunderman Wind Quintet will perform the next concert in the Music Gettysburg series on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. in the United Lutheran Seminary chapel, 147 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg. The public is invited to the free concert, according to a Music Gettysburg release.
Members of the quintet are Sarah McIver, Noelle Drewes, Kenneth Bell, Aaron Scott and Lynn Moncilovich. The program will feature pieces by Gunter Schuller, David Maslanka, Amy Beach, Ulysses Kay and Valerie Coleman.
“Since 2005, the Sunderman Wind Quintet has been the resident faculty ensemble at the Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College. The quintet is active in presenting concerts, clinics, and symposia, captivating audiences with their rich tone quality and innovative programming,” according to the release.
Performances have included regular appearances on the Sunderman Conservatory of Music recital series, the Musselman Library Notes at Noon series, and Music Gettysburg. They can be heard on concert tours throughout the East Coast and are frequently featured performers at regional and state conferences of the National Association for Music Education.
Dr. Sarah McIver performs and teaches in the Baltimore/Washington region on flute, piccolo and baroque flute. She joined the faculty of Gettysburg College in 2021, where she is adjunct professor of flute, faculty member of the Sunderman Wind Quintet, and directs the Gettysburg Flute Choir. Her freelance career includes performances with Annapolis Symphony, National Philharmonic, American Pops Orchestra, Maryland Symphony, Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, Apollo Orchestra, and many other local chamber groups.
Noelle Drewes is an adjunct assistant professor of oboe at the Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College, where she teaches oboe and is a resident artist member of the Sunderman Wind Quintet. She plays with the Apollo Orchestra in Washington, D.C., the Two Rivers Chamber Orchestra in Shepherdstown, W.Va., and the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra.
Kenneth Bell, hornist, has been adjunct assistant professor of horn and member of the Sunderman Wind Quintet since 2008. He has performed with the Baltimore Symphony since 2000, and is also principal horn with the Lancaster Symphony and Baltimore Chamber Orchestra. He was formerly a member of the United States Marine Band.
Dr. Aaron Scott holds the position of adjunct assistant professor of clarinet at Gettysburg College, Sunderman Conservatory of Music and also performs with The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” in historic Fort Myer, Virginia. As an active chamber musician, he has also performed in a multitude of ensembles and festivals throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.
Lynn Moncilovich is a bassoonist, music educator, and clinician in the Mid-Atlantic area. In addition to her appointment as adjunct professor of bassoon at the Sunderman Conservatory of Music, she serves as the contrabassoonist of the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra and second bassoonist with the Apollo Orchestra. artist’s certificate from Southern Methodist University, and a graduate performance diploma from the Peabody Conservatory.
Music Gettysburg features international, national, regional and local musical artists. For more information about this and other concerts in the Music Gettysburg schedule, call 717-339-1334 or visit the website, www.musicgettysburg.org, or email info@musicgettysburg.org.
