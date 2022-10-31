windy

The Sunderman Wind Quintet will perform its next concert in the Music Gettysburg series on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. (Submitted Photo)

The Sunderman Wind Quintet will perform the next concert in the Music Gettysburg series on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. in the United Lutheran Seminary chapel, 147 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg. The public is invited to the free concert, according to a Music Gettysburg release.

Members of the quintet are Sarah McIver, Noelle Drewes, Kenneth Bell, Aaron Scott and Lynn Moncilovich. The program will feature pieces by Gunter Schuller, David Maslanka, Amy Beach, Ulysses Kay and Valerie Coleman.

