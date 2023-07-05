The York County Astronomical Society (YCAS) is offering a free public Starwatch at its observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York, on Saturday, July 8, 8-10 p.m., plus a Solar and Radio event and telescope clinic July 15.
The July Starwatch evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on the James Webb Space Telescope recent images and other current astronomy topics, according to a release from YCAS.
Guests will then be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Attendees will be shown a host of celestial objects.
“Do you have a telescope and are not sure how to use it? Bring it to the observatory and our experts are there to help you,” the release read.
While this event is free and open to the public, donations to help continue to bring astronomical events to York County and surrounding areas are welcome, according to the release.
If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation, visit www.astroyork.com or our Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).
YCAS plans another public event at its observatory, at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York, on Saturday, July 15.
Solar and Radio Astronomy is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a Telescope Clinic, and How to Buy a Astronomical Telescope presentation 1-2 p.m. Latest James Webb Space Telescope results will also be presented informally from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Society member Kerry Smith will present the radio astronomy portion of the event as well as give attendees a peek into the future of the society’s radio astronomy endeavors.
Radio astronomy is the study of unseen radiated energy in the electromagnetic spectrum below visible light. By using radio astronomy, it is possible to study astronomical phenomena that are otherwise invisible.
Are you planning to buy for your family or yourself an astronomical telescope? There are many pitfalls in buying a new telescope and much to consider before you spend your money. To help get you started properly, the York County Astronomical Society is offering a How to Buy an Astronomical Telescope to provide information and advice regarding how to buy your first optical astronomical telescope. This presentation will begin at 1 p.m. sharp July 15.
Do you have a telescope and are not sure how to use it? Bring it to the observatory and our experts are there to help you anytime July 15 between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. If it is completely cloudy or raining, the indoor activity of a screen astronomical presentation will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation, visit the Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).
