Historic Gettysburg-Adams County Preservation Society announced the 14th Annual BarnArt Show and Sale, to raise awareness and appreciation for these structures which have long been a vital part of Adams County’s history, culture and agricultural economy, will run Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12, at the historic G.A.R. Hall, 53 E. Middle St., Gettysburg, according to an HGAC release.
Call for entries
Artists of the community are invited to enter the show. Artwork can be representational or abstract, and may use any art medium. All artworks in the BarnArt Show & Sale must include some representation of a barn or a detail of a barn.
The art will be evaluated by an independent judge, and cash prizes will be awarded in two categories, Photography and Fine Art. Awards will also be presented for People’s Choice and Artists’ Choice.
Participating artists may submit up to three artworks each. A portion of all sales will go towards funding HGAC’s Barn Preservation Project.
The public is invited to join the Opening Night Reception, Friday, June 10, 6-8 p.m. Awards will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
For registration forms and more information, visit www.hgaconline.org, or call the event chairperson, Paul Mangan, at 717-357-3145.
