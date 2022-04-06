A special History Meets the Arts program is slated for Saturday, April 9, at the Gettysburg Heritage Center with speakers David Loose and Leon Reed.
Much of the artwork of Gettysburg is about the battle, created by people living in the 20th and 21st centuries who are relegated to interpreting or describing what happened, according to a release from the center.
However, “a rich catalogue of primary sources” exists locally, with “the regimental monuments that cover the field were created by the veterans,” the release reads.
Most of the leading sculptors of the time worked at Gettysburg; a commission to do a Gettysburg sculpture was valued work, according to the release.
Writers David Loose and Leon Reed will discuss this unique case of history meeting the arts, according to the release.
1 p.m.: Dave Loose: The Development of Art at Gettysburg
Loose, author, and collector of Gettysburg memorabilia will present a program describing how the battle of Gettysburg, the battlefield of Gettysburg, and the stories about the battle were integrated into artforms throughout the first 25 years after the battle, according to the release.
The program will relate how the arts of the time were used to promote the battlefield and attract visitors to Gettysburg “to see where and by whom great things were suffered and done for them,” the release reads.
This program is designed to be an interactive conversation around period Artworks and items from the Dave Loose collection; items will be available to be studied, viewed, and handled.
Loose will discuss artforms including photography, illustration, painting, literature and sculpture. He will discuss several period artists, including: Photographers, Alexander Gardner, Mathew Brady, William Tipton, Levi Mumper; Painters, James Walker, Peter Rothermel, Paul Philippoteaux; and Writers, Theodore Ditterline, Michael Jacobs, John Bachelder.
2 p.m.: Leon Reed: The Development of Gettysburg’s Monumental Landscapes
Reed will build on Loose’s presentation and discuss the development of the monumental landscape at Gettysburg through the beginning of the 21st century, according to the release. He will describe the distinct phases of monument building, the themes addressed by the monuments of various time periods, and the sculptors who worked here. Regimental monuments he will address tell stories of regret (149th PA), loss (86th NY), reconciliation (66th NY), lost companions (11th PA, 54th NY), nationalistic pride (74th PA), and other themes. He will also discuss the state monuments and the bronze statues of generals that came along later.
3 p.m.: Reed, Patriotic Envelopes Illustrate the Civil War. Patriotic envelopes were the internet meme of the day; colorful inexpensive ways to show your support for the cause, celebrate the latest triumphs, mourn the fallen martyrs, and generally trash talk the other side, according to the release. Reed will discuss some of the topics addressed by these envelopes, including the election of 1860, fallen martyrs such as Elmer Ellsworth, Fort Sumter, heroes of the moment, Benjamin Butler and contraband, and many others.
Reed will also display in public for the first time a contemporary collection of correspondences, photos, and patriotic covers that were assembled in 1860-1862 by an official of the New York Militia Association, according to the release. The collection has been passed down through the family and has never been seen in public.
The Gettysburg Heritage Center is operated by the nonprofit, The Gettysburg Nature Alliance, and is located at 297 Steinwehr Ave., Gettysburg. For additional information, visit www.GettysburgMuseum.com or call 717-334-6245.
