The “generous support” of numerous organizations and people is once again bringing a summer theater camp for youngsters to Adams County, said Gettysburg Community Theatre’s founding executive and artistic director, Chad-Alan Carr.
With funding from Adams County Community Foundation and its wonderful Giving Spree, The Robert C Hoffman Charitable Endowment Fund, The Marie Keese Lelash Foundation, The Janet and Edward Riggs Charitable Endowment, Danny Sebright, Sharon Magraw, Kiwanis Club Of Gettysburg, The Optimists Club Of Gettysburg, The Eagle Riders Of Gettysburg, Gettysburg Eagles, The Cultural Alliance Of York County, and more, Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT), the nonprofit organization located at 49 York St., Gettysburg, within a block of Lincoln Square, is able to announces its 15th Annual Summer Children’s Theatre Series of camps and performances, Carr said.
“Having originated as a children’s theater in 2009 but quickly understanding the community’s desire for more inclusive programming, GCT became a creative safe place not just for the young, but also for the young-at-heart and people with special needs as well,” Carr said.
GCT’s Education & Outreach Program has grown to include its children’s theater productions, after-school programs, and summer day camps for grades K-12, a senior citizen production for ages 55-plus, and a special needs theater program for ages 10-plus.
“Education & Outreach makes up 75% of GCT’s entire operations and currently serves over 2,000 volunteers, audience members, students, actors, directors, artists, and musicians from five different counties,” he said.
The 2023 Summer Children’s Theatre Series includes day camps in July. Each week the youth learn a different play, with performances open to the public at the conclusion.
“There are still a few spots left in some of the K-12th grade camps,” said Carr.
This summer’s camps and performances include:
— “Stories From Under The Big Top” camp week is July 10-14 with performances July 14 and 15 at 7 p.m., and July 15 at 2 p.m.
— “Pan!” camp week is July 17-21 with performances at 7 p.m. on July 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. on July 22
— “Broadway Teens Concert” is set for July 23 at 2 p.m.
— “The Fairy Tale Network” camp runs July 24-28, with performances July 28 and 29 at 7 p.m., and July 29 at 2 p.m.
— “Hello, Shakespeare! rounds out the summer camp program for youth July 31-Aug. 4, with performances at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4, and 2 p.m. on Aug. 5.
“GCT hopes to see you at the theater this year for any of the performances or classes,” Carr said.
Subscribe free to the email list to be kept up to date on all educational, volunteer, and performance opportunities. Additionally on the website, www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org, tickets to in-person or streaming shows can be purchased, registration for classes is offered, or donations can be made to the theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.