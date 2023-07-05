gct

Shown are students from last summer’s Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) camp for youth during their production of “Junie B Jones Jr.” GCT is again offering a variety of camps for youngsters K-12th grade. (Submitted Photo)

The “generous support” of numerous organizations and people is once again bringing a summer theater camp for youngsters to Adams County, said Gettysburg Community Theatre’s founding executive and artistic director, Chad-Alan Carr.

With funding from Adams County Community Foundation and its wonderful Giving Spree, The Robert C Hoffman Charitable Endowment Fund, The Marie Keese Lelash Foundation, The Janet and Edward Riggs Charitable Endowment, Danny Sebright, Sharon Magraw, Kiwanis Club Of Gettysburg, The Optimists Club Of Gettysburg, The Eagle Riders Of Gettysburg, Gettysburg Eagles, The Cultural Alliance Of York County, and more, Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT), the nonprofit organization located at 49 York St., Gettysburg, within a block of Lincoln Square, is able to announces its 15th Annual Summer Children’s Theatre Series of camps and performances, Carr said.

