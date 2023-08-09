The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater is holding auditions for The Hunchback of Notre Dame on Sunday, Aug. 13 and Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from Washington County Playhouse.
Sign in begins at 6:30 p.m., with auditions beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, and sign in starting at 6 p.m. with auditions beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Auditions will be held at The Playhouse located at 44 N. Potomac St., rear in the heart of Hagerstown’s Arts and Entertainment District and City Center.
This production will be directed by Shawn R. Martin, music directed by Tyler Miller and choreographed by Logan Connor. All roles are open. Swings and/or understudies will be cast and/or considered. Actors must be 16 and over to audition. Those under the age of 18 who wish to audition must be accompanied by an adult. The adult will not be permitted into the audition room unless they are auditioning as well.
Prepare 16 bars of a song in the style of the show. Actors may be asked to learn or sing a song from The Hunchback of Notre Dame at auditions, so familiarity with the cast recording is highly encouraged, but not necessary, according to the release.
Actors are encouraged to prepare to perform cold readings from the script. There may be a dance audition, so actors are encouraged to bring or wear clothes that they can move in and that show our choreographer how they move.
All performers will be paid a per-performance stipend. Additionally, those cast will be given the opportunity to join the restaurant service staff, if legally eligible and following training, where they may earn gratuities. Performance dates are Nov. 17, 18, 24, 25, Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.