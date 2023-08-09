audition

The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater is holding auditions for The Hunchback of Notre Dame on Sunday, Aug. 13 and Monday, Aug. 14. (Submitted Photo)

The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater is holding auditions for The Hunchback of Notre Dame on Sunday, Aug. 13 and Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from Washington County Playhouse.

Sign in begins at 6:30 p.m., with auditions beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, and sign in starting at 6 p.m. with auditions beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Auditions will be held at The Playhouse located at 44 N. Potomac St., rear in the heart of Hagerstown’s Arts and Entertainment District and City Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.