The beauty of hundreds of Monarch butterflies taking flight will highlight the 15th Annual Butterfly Release on Saturday, May 21, at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, according to a village release.
The free, public event will be held by the pond near the main entrance (off state Route 94), beginning at 10 a.m., with the actual release scheduled at about 10:30 a.m. This family-centered day includes a petting zoo and live music.
The butterfly release is held to benefit the Good Samaritan Fund at Cross Keys Village, which supports residents who have outlived their financial resources. Money is raised through butterfly sponsorships, which honor or memorialize a loved one; sponsors may choose to personally release their butterflies, adding an emotional link to the event.
Sponsorship opportunities remain available, and those interested may contact the Brethren Home Foundation at 717-624-5208 or donate online by going to www.crosskeysvillage.org/butterfly. Sponsorships will be available on the day of the event as well.
“The need for charity care has perhaps never been as vital as it is today,” said Vanessa Berger, vice president of advancement. “Residents’ personal resources are tapped, and reimbursements from government agencies are shrinking. Meanwhile, costs continue to increase. Gifts to the Good Samaritan Fund help to provide a vital link in assuring that all residents receive the quality care they deserve.”
Parking for the butterfly release will be available in the lot in front of Mission Point Health Care Center, next to the pond.
Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is the fifth largest single-campus, nonprofit senior living organization in the United States, the largest in Pennsylvania, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.