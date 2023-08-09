Gettysburg Community Theatre’ (GCT) production of Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado About Nothing continues through Aug. 13, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
A playful comedy layered with all the rich complexity that comes with Shakespeare’s work, Much Ado About Nothing is a snappy, surprisingly timely meditation on gossip, gender, and the follies of romance, said Carr.
The director chose to set the comedy in the 1920s. The show, which is about two hours ling with intermission, is suited for ages 10-plus.
The cast of actors includes: Kyle Tirak from Frederick, Holly Landis from Dillsburg, Roger Dalrymple, Mike Krikorian, Elizabeth Pellegrino, and Elizabeth Smith from Gettysburg, Abbie Mazur-Mummert from Hanover, Michaela Odian from Taneytown, Cory Abrecht and Alyssa Byers from Walkersville, Lorraine Durbin and Rye Love from Carlisle, Caitlin Cutright from Shippensburg, Sarah Eisenhuth from New Cumberland, Dan Griffin from York, Jim “Bluto” Fisher and Becky Winter from Shiremanstown, Joan Crooks from Westminster, and Bethany Malykh from Mechanicsburg, Carr said. The production is under the direction of Samuel Eisenhuth from New Cumberland, with Stage Management by Julie Carlin from Harrisburg, and Costume/Props Design by Elana Farace from Middletown.
GCT also has upcoming youth productions of The SpongeBob Musical with performances Sept. 8-14, and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, Dec. 1-10, as well as adult productions of Jekyll And Hyde the musical in October and Senior Moments, a comedy with senior actors, in November, Carr said.
The public can subscribe free to the theater email list to be kept up to date on all educational, volunteer and performance opportunities. Additionally, on its website folks can order tickets, register for classes, and make donations. The nonprofit organization, currently in its 15th year, is located at 49 York St., within the first block of Lincoln Square in Gettysburg.
