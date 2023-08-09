art
Shown is Autumn Sunset by Sandra Schuster, one of the featured artists in Gallery 50’s exhibit “This Majestical Roof.” (Submitted Photo)

Gallery 50 hosts an opening reception for a new art exhibition, “This Majestical Roof: Impressions of Sky,” on Friday, Aug. 11 from 5:30-8 p.m. at 50 W. Main St., Waynesboro, according to a release from Gallery 50.

The evening will showcase the new artwork and include free refreshments in addition to live music from Soleil in the adjacent Music Makers space.

