The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC), 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, will feature a collection of 2-D and 3-D artwork by 18 Links Community member artists in the reception hall during November.
A First Friday opening reception, sponsored by Stuart and Paula Kravits on Friday, Nov. 4, 5-7 p.m., is open to the public, according to an ACAC release.
“We have lived at the Links for 16 years and have watched it grow into many neighborhoods with many members with a wide range of ages, volunteering throughout the county. Our group is excited to share their artwork at the arts council,” said Paula Kravits, an organizer of the show.
The show features a wide range of mediums, including watercolor, photography, painted birdhouses, fine woodwork, mixed media, paper crafting, oils, acrylics, and more.
Artists featured in the show are Evelyn Steen, Pat Koziski, Debbie Westmoreland, Karen Hollerich, Eileen Schwartz, Georgette Gut, Tim Leary, Betsy Dougherty, Marjorie Mulvihill, Sherry Waybright, Wanda Dehan, Bonnie Hampton, Joel Schwartz, Lisa Love, Paula Kravits, Dee DeLorenzo, and Andy Muenzfeld. For more information about The Links Community Art Show, Alive in Gettysburg and other upcoming arts council exhibitions, events, or art classes at the arts council’s Arts Education Center, visit www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
