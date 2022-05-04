The Adams County Arts Council, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, will feature a collection of multimedia paintings by Meghan Riordan entitled Cosmic Nature during May in the Studio of the Arts Education Center. A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for Friday, May 6, 5-7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Riordan, a self-taught artist, lives in Gettysburg. She is a Mount St. Mary’s graduate and is currently employed by the Center for Youth and Community Development. Throughout her life, Riordan has been drawn to nature and the artistic aspects of the natural world.
For the last seven years, she has dedicated that passion to create works of art that best interpret her experiences. Riordan’s art is filled with bright, colorful, and whimsical illustrations done in a variety of ink, watercolors, and art marker on watercolor paper and other mixed media, according to the release.
Many of her creations are inspired by years of hiking excursions. Riordan also uses spiritual symbols like the mandala to help facilitate an almost meditative state during her creative process. Creating patterns in a zen-tangle style also becomes a process in this “meditation.” All of Riordan’s works are original pieces created by hand.
For more information about Cosmic Nature and other upcoming arts council exhibitions, events or art classes at the arts council’s Arts Education Center, visit www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
