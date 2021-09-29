The Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC) will hold its annual Fall Classic Road Rally, Ghosts of Adams County, fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to an LCAC release.
The rally will start at noon and run through 5 p.m. with lots of surprises, according to the release.
“This year we have a spooktacular road rally planned for our sponsors and teams! Along the way you will be asked specific trivia questions and participate in small skill challenges. This isn’t just for fun, it’s also the quest to bring home the coveted fuzzy dice as the grand champion,” the release reads.
Each year the road rally guides more than 50 driver-navigator teams on an exciting road trip over the county’s most beautiful, least-traveled roads at the peak of fall foliage colors, according to the release.
“Register today, you will have a wonderful time as we drive by some of our most revered preserved properties. Bring your cameras, there is no telling what will happen on The Ghosts of Adams County Road Rally,” the release reads.
There are teams that have run every rally for over two decades, never missing an opportunity to participate in this legacy event.
“We encourage you to continue the tradition, Saturday, Oct. 16! Please visit PerserveAdams.org to register by Friday, Oct. 8,” the release reads.
Sponsorships, which are available for $200 for nonprofits up to $1,000 for premium sponsors, are being recruited, according to the release. Friends of the Land Conservancy can also sponsor at $100.
This activity directly helps the land conservancy preserve farmland and open spaces in Adams County forever. Participate in the road rally supports the land conservancy and preserves the county, according to the release.
“The Land Conservancy of Adams County is an accredited nonprofit, member-supported land trust dedicated to preserving the rural lands and character of Adams County, Pennsylvania,” the release reads.
To learn more, visit PreserveAdams.org.
