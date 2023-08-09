The critically-acclaimed Susquehanna Chorale will perform “Songs for the Journey” at the open-air Tabernacle in Mt. Gretna on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., according to a release from the organization.
The chorale’s founder and artistic director, Linda L. Tedford, will conduct the chorale in its appearance as part of Mt. Gretna’s Summer at the Tabernacle concert series.
The Susquehanna Chorale, founded in 1981, is a nationally recognized adult chamber ensemble of 38 singers, chosen by audition, according to the release. An audience member recently wrote after this year’s spring concert that the ensemble represents “choral singing at its absolute apex.”
“We always look forward to singing in the Tabernacle,” Tedford said. “An open-air concert on a warm summer night makes for a very special experience. We have been part of this series for many years, and we love performing for the wonderful Gretna audience. This year’s concert takes us through many milestones of life, and each could be a stone in a cairn, piles of stones or rocks carefully constructed to mark a place of significance.”
The concert opens with songs of faith, including classic choral repertoire as well as beloved hymn settings. The experience of human love is captured through familiar American folk songs including Billy Joel’s “Goodnight My Angel, and a new work, “Cardinalis Nobis Pacem” by William Stowman, chair of the Music Department at Messiah University.
The program concludes with the African American spirituals “Deep River” and “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child”, speaking eloquently of the deep yearning for a better place. Shawn Kirchner’s “I’ll Be on My Way” provides a rousing finale and glorious expression of the joy of reaching that destination.
There is no charge for admission, but a free-will offering to support the Tabernacle’s summer series will be collected. The Tabernacle is located at Third Street and Glossbrenner Avenue, Mt. Gretna (the camp meeting side of Mt. Gretna).
