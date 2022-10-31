Gallery 50 hopes to add a little spice to the holidays with its new exhibit, The Spice of Life: Art for the Holidays and Beyond.
The public is invited to an opening reception for the art show on Friday, Nov. 4, 5:30–8 p.m. at 50 W. Main St. in downtown Waynesboro, according to an Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro release.
“The evening will showcase the new artwork and include free refreshments in addition to live music from Prophets of the Abstract Truth in the adjacent Music Makers space,” the release reads.
The 10 featured artists are Melissa Hook, Roberta Iula, Amélie Lavenant-Wink, Leslie McEntire, Mary Moores, Nancy Rehm, Heidi O’Toole, Kyle Vogel, Anita Williams, and Gallery 50 Curator Marti Yeager.
“We’re looking forward to sharing this exciting new exhibit for the holiday season and beyond,” Yeager said. “Featuring 10 talented artists with their own unique styles, this show is a wonderful mix of artwork in oil, pastel, acrylic, and photography.”
The gallery will also have new fine art and crafts by local artists available on the shelves, including pottery, wood carvings, jewelry, holiday items, and more.
A special raffle will begin during the reception as well, with one of Marti Yeager’s original paintings as the prize, an 11-by-14-inch oil entitled Pennsylvania Field, according to the release. The winning ticket will be drawn in mid-December.
Following the reception, the exhibit will be on display through April 15. Gallery 50 is open on Fridays, 5–8 p.m., Saturdays, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m., and by appointment. In addition, the full exhibit will soon be available to browse and purchase on the gallery’s online shop at www.gallery50-aagw.square.site
“Gallery 50 is owned and operated by the Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro and spotlights fine art and high-quality crafts from local artists and artisans,” the release reads.
