The historic town of Gettysburg has now been home to the Gettysburg Brass Band Festival since 1998, according to a festival organizer release. Three thousand listeners from the Mid-Atlantic States annually attend the event to hear the sound of brass bands, community bands, jazz groups, and the unique Taps Tribute from the grounds of the Gettysburg National Military Park.
Community Band Night is June 8 as the Adams County Community Band and Generations (formerly Gettysburg) Big Band are welcomed.
A June 9 benefit concert, Jazz al Fresco, will take place on the seminary mainstage. Featured artists include the Harry Watters Quintet, Eric Byrd Trio, and the legendary tenor saxophonist, Tim Warfield.
Ticket information is available now on the website. www.gettysburgbrassbandfestival.com.
Bands in the Borough will happen the evening of June 10. The Ben Jones Brass performs on the Dobbin House patio, the Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps will be at the Heritage Center, Hot House Jazz Band brings its unique brand of traditional jazz to Lincoln Square, and the Antebellum Marine Band will be featured next to Mr. G’s Ice Cream Parlor on Baltimore Street.
Beginning at noon on Saturday, June 11, the Main Stage Performances begin with the Benfield, Spires, and Rockville Brass Bands from Maryland, Imperial Brass from New Jersey, Baltimore’s Swanee River Ragtime Band, the Atlantic Brass Band from New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Brass Band of Northern Virginia and the Hagerstown Municipal Band will perform on the Main Stage at the United Lutheran Seminary.
Saturday’s performances conclude with the moving Taps Tribute as buglers bring honor as they sound taps from historic sites at sundown, including from the cupola of the Lutheran Seminary.
An ecumenical jazz church service led by the Buzz Jones Quintet and vocalist Susan Hochmiller will be held on the Seminary Chapel patio on June 12 at 10:30 a.m.
“When we see a town with flourishing enterprises, such as newspapers, schools, libraries, picture galleries, literary and scientific societies, concert halls, theaters, Brass Bands, etc., we need not be told that it is the dwelling place of intelligent and cultivated people.” — Excerpt from George F. Patton’s A Practical Guide To The Arrangement of Band Music, published in 1875 describes Gettysburg.
Made famous as the place where Abraham Lincoln delivered his “Gettysburg Address” four months after the Civil War battle which bears its name, the small college town of Gettysburg, has become home for the past 25 years to the Gettysburg Brass Band Festival, the release reads.
This free event is organized by community volunteers in partnership with the Lutheran seminary, Music Gettysburg Concert Series, and Destination Gettysburg. The Gettysburg Brass Band Festival Inc. is a nonprofit organization. Tax deductible donations make the festival possible and are payable to the Gettysburg Brass Band Festival and sent to PO Box 3491, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
